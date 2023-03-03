A man who assaulted a shopping trolley collector before threatening a "snitch" was delayed in being sent to jail when his girlfriend started yelling "no", ran over and refused to let officers escort him away.
Ahmad Bashar Al Araja, of Harrison, was sentenced in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old mechanic had previously pleaded guilty to threatening a witness, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, trespassing and possessing a knife without a reasonable excuse.
He had also admitted two counts of driving with a suspended licence, single counts of using an unregistered vehicle and uninsured vehicle, and breaching multiple suspended sentence orders.
In September 2020, Al Araja and others assaulted a shopping trolley collector at the Belconnen mall.
Court documents state Al Araja struck the victim twice in the head with a closed fist before punching him again on the chin.
The victim then fell to the ground and could feel further strikes to his torso and head.
The trolley collector had bruising and swelling on his forehead, around his left eye, his lip, chest, lower back and abdomen, as well as a cut on the inside of his mouth.
About a year later, Al Araja visited a witness' home, saying he knew the man "had snitched on him, and, that if he went to jail because of the assault that he would arrange for people to come to [the witness'] residence and assault him," court documents state.
In court, defence lawyer Toni Tu'ulakitau called his client to give evidence.
On the stand, Al Araja told the court his family were refugees and had moved to Australia to escape war.
He said his family had originally moved from Iraq to Syria but was forced to move again when his Palestinian father was threatened.
The offender claimed he had trouble sleeping due to memories of conflict and had been prescribed medicinal cannabis to help.
"I do remember every single thing that happened ... it's all in my memories," he said.
Al Araja recalled a time when nearby explosions caused a glass window to shatter on him as a child.
Prosecutor Colin Balog argued Al Araja had already been given the chance to comply with a sentence served in the community, but "he found himself very quickly in breach of those orders".
"There is little reason the court would have confidence the [offender] would abide by community based orders," Mr Balog said.
Magistrate Robert Cook sentenced Al Araja to jail.
Al Araja will be eligible for release in June if he signs a good behaviour order.
Speaking directly to the offender, Mr Cook urged him to take responsibility for his actions.
"Don't blame others for what's gone on rather than yourself. You did everything and know you did everything," Mr Cook said.
READ ALSO:
"It seems to me you might be ready to change. Whether you are or not, though, only you know that."
When ACT Corrective Services officers started to escort Al Araja from the courtroom, the man's girlfriend cried out, ran over, put her arms around the offender and refused to let go.
She loudly cried "no, no" before officers were eventually able to take Al Araja away.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.