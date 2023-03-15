We often think of fleas as a nuisance associated with companion animals.
What many people don't realise is that flea infestation, left unchecked, can prove fatal.
I was reminded of this recently when presented with Mog, a twelve-year-old cat.
Mog was brought in by his owners in a collapsed state. His skin was covered in scabs, much of his fur was missing, and his gums were white.
Mog was suffering from anaemia due to flea infestation, and passed away before a blood transfusion could be given.
How can a creature as tiny as a flea overwhelm a cat?
According to my colleague Professor Jan Slapeta, a passionate veterinary parasitologist, it comes down to stealth.
Fleas are highly adapted to living on cats.
"Finding fleas on a cat can be rather tricky," he says. "And they're never alone. One flea on a cat means there are at least 100 in the environment, waiting."
Flea eggs and larvae can survive in the environment for months, re-infesting companion animals.
As a veterinarian, I know just how nasty fleas can be, but it isn't always easy to convince animal owners that fleas may be causing or contributing to skin disease in pets.
Owners may not see fleas on their pet, because flea bites cause irritation, which causes pets to groom the fleas off themselves - swallowing the evidence.
But animals certainly know they are there.
"A flea drinks 15 times its own body weight in blood every day," Professor Slapeta says.
"Imagine 100 fleas biting you 24/7 to satisfy their thirst. On top of this, fleas deposit saliva into the skin when they bite, which is very irritating."
So irritating that many affected animals develop inflamed skin or dermatitis, causing discomfort and itchiness.
You might also like to read about:
Fleas can also transmit infectious diseases, including bartonella, the bacteria that causes "cat scratch disease".
Bacteria enters the blood stream through flea bites, or the faeces of fleas that have contact with wounds in the skin.
The disease can then be transmitted to humans, often via a bite or scratch from an infected cat.
There are a range of products available to protect animals and ourselves from fleas.
"Flea products these days are very safe," Professor Slapeta says.
"Not seeing fleas on your pet does not mean they are not there, so relaxing your rigour in prevention leads to a build-up of fleas in the environment."
By the time we notice fleas, the population is well established.
"If I see one flea, I know there are at least 100 more around, and what shocks pet owners is that there can be thousands of fleas in their home."
It can take three months to eliminate fleas from the environment.
"Year-round flea prevention is a key, especially in climates like Sydney, that has the ideal high temperature and high humidity for cat fleas (the most common flea on cats and dogs) to thrive," the professor says.
"The weather we are having in Sydney right now is just perfect for fleas."
Be sure to treat all pets in the household. Prevention is critical.
"Fleas evolved for millennia," the professor says. "It is easy to underestimate them."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.