Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus is hosting a national personal insolvency roundtable on Thursday to look at the reforms needed around bankruptcy laws.
The roundtable is bringing together the credit, finance, accounting and legal sectors as well as consumer groups.
They will discuss how the government can ensure the Bankruptcy Act remains fit for purpose in a modern, developed economy.
Mr Dreyfus will be seeking proposals for immediate reform in areas such as the bankruptcy threshold, duration of bankruptcy, debtor rehabilitation, access to financial counsellors and regulation of untrustworthy advisers.
"My department will work closely with the Australian Financial Security Authority to develop possible reform for the government to consider," Mr Dreyfus said.
Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand will be a part of the roundtable, after it had given a submission at a parliamentary inquiry into corporate insolvency.
CPA Australia is calling for the Australian Securities and Investments Commission's National Insolvent Trading Program to be reintroduced in the May budget.
It would mean ASIC visited companies with solvency concerns and would encourage them to seek professional advice.
CPA Australia insolvency expert Kristen Beadle is expecting more businesses to declare bankruptcy in the next two years with rising costs, higher interest rates and economic uncertainty.
READ MORE:
Ms Beadle said CPA wanted changes to the insolvency regime to benefit employees, creditors, business owners and professionals involved in liquidation.
"This rise in insolvencies will be a challenge for business owners, employees and liquidators," Ms Beadle.
"Businesses must be encouraged to manage solvency issues early with expert assistance. Leaving it too late to seek professional advice can lead to worse outcomes for the business owner, employees and creditors."
Ms Beadle said distressed business owners could sometimes take too long to seek advice often due to misunderstanding the role of registered liquidators.
She said this often left them at the mercy of unregulated consultants and called on the government to encourage businesses to seek advice earlier.
"We want to close this gap and ensure business owners get the best advice to avoid unnecessary damage," she said.
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.