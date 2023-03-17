Standing at the top of his 90-acre farm looking over the suburban streets of Gungahlin below, Peter Hudson said "it's just time" to sell the property.
Well Station in Harrison has been listed for sale, with price expectations above $6 million.
A heritage-listed cottage dating back to the 1850s comes with the property, along with original stables and a working shearing shed.
The Adder Street property last changed hands in early 2012 for $1.65 million, a Suburban Land Agency document shows.
Mr Hudson, a landscaper with a farming background, runs sheep and cattle on the property with his father John. They purchased the land to use as a base for their farm, which also includes leased neighbouring land.
When interviewed by The Canberra Times in 2015, John Hudson described Well Station as a "little island in suburbia".
Some years later when asked what led to the decision to list the historic plot of land for sale, Peter Hudson put it simply.
"I'm not as young as I used to be," he said.
"I'd keep it for the rest of my life if I didn't need the money for other things."
The property was granted a new 99-year rural lease, with permission for two dwellings, around the time Mr Hudson purchased the land.
There are currently two dwellings on the property, the original homestead, where long-standing tenants and caretakers Dennis and Maree Rose have lived for more than 35 years, and another house located atop a hill on a portion of the block known as 'Up Top'.
The 2015 Canberra Times report detailed Well Station's potential for educational tours. There were plans for year 9 and 10 students to help restore the old stables, while agricultural students would learn how to show cattle.
These days there are fewer educational programs, but Mr Hudson said groups from Harrison School sometimes paid a visit to see the homestead and animals.
Otherwise, not much has changed since the Hudsons took over the property. Even the same pair of worn-out shearer's moccasins, mentioned in the 2015 article, hang from a beam in one of the sheds.
Well Station has been listed with Blackshaw Manuka as an expressions of interest sale.
Campbell Jones, one of the selling agents, was unsure where interest could come from given the unique nature of the land.
But he said the potential to build a new home at the top of the property would be an appealing factor.
"I think that someone local might want to keep it and given that it's got a building entitlement as well ... they can build a dream home without being restrained by anything," he said.
"You've got 90 acres to play with."
Despite its rural setting, the farm benefits from suburban services such as town water connection, roadside bin collection and mail delivery.
There's potential to restart the educational programs under a new owner, Mr Jones said, or even host weddings on the property. Subject to approvals, the stables could be converted into tourist accommodation.
Expression of interest on the property close on April 20.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
