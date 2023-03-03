The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The Oscar goes to ... oh please let it be Maverick

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
March 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Cruise at the London premier of Top Gun: Maverick last year. Picture Getty Images

It's awards season. The Oscars are on next Monday, March 13 (Australian time). Love a good red carpet. The fashion. The controversy. The speeches. The possible on-stage punches. (Will Smith, remember that? Yep, already consigned to the nether reaches of our mind.)

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.