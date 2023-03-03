The Oscar goes to ... oh please let it be Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick is no obscure foreign film by a rising auteur, nor a worthy piece of cinema with a deep social message. Nup. Just. Big. Fun. And it made, according to all the reports, more than $1.4 billion at the box office. That's a whole lot of Gen Xers who could actually be bothered to get out of the house for a social engagement and not cancel at the last minute. Not having to talk in movies surely helped.