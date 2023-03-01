Samsung's Galaxy S23 series: Enter the future of mobile gaming

This is branded content for Samsung

Earlier this month, Samsung released the new flagship Galaxy S23 series, captivating tech fans worldwide - gamers, specifically.

The series includes three models - the Galaxy S23, S23+ and the S23 Ultra - all in a league of their own and covering different price points.

The new devices are sleek in design and boast impressive capabilities, offering gamers a platform that rivals their consoles, allowing them to game on the go without sacrificing experience.

Three new improvements have set the Galaxy S23 series apart, drawing the attention of gaming enthusiasts as a must-have - it's all made possible by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor built just for Samsung through their collaboration with Qualcomm.

Improved graphics performance

Graphics get a huge glow-up thanks to the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, allowing Galaxy S23 users to enjoy the world's fastest mobile graphics on a Snapdragon chipset and fastest sustained gaming graphics (1) to ever hit the market. This is big news for gamers, as lag times have long been the primary boundary to efficient mobile gaming.

Images are clearer, faster, and more lifelike, blurring the lines of reality, and letting gamers become truly immersed in a digital world.



The largest screen size of the three, the Galaxy S23 Ultra introduces a sweeping 6.8-inch (2) edge display with a reduced curvature, producing a bigger and flatter surface area than its previous iteration. It means users enjoy an unsurpassed visual experience and the brightest Samsung smartphone.

Translation? It's the ultimate sidekick for the avid gamer, gaining a competitive edge on worthy competition and letting gamers chase their passions no matter where they are.

Game for longer

Obliterating yet another mobile gaming barrier, the Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts an efficient 5,000mAh battery (3), resulting in a device that can go the distance.

The strong processor gets a boost by about 30 percent compared to the S22 series, and has noticeably better reliability and resilience against lengthy gaming streaks compared to the S22 series.



Plus, users don't need to worry about buffering or slowing down when taking on gaming battles because the Vapour Cooling Chamber is now bigger than last year's model, mitigating the risk of overheating. Gamers can keep their momentum rolling uninterrupted, continuing their winning streaks.

Now gamers are no longer forced to choose between using their device for their passion, or everything else. The Galaxy S23 Ultra lets them have it all.

Future proofed

No stone was left unturned in the development of the Galaxy S23 series. Not only does Samsung use the best technology available, but the brand is demonstrating how the technology can be used to support user activity that is starting to emerge in the mainstream.

For example, ray tracing in video games is a developing technology that generates an image by tracing the path of light and mimicking the way it encounters virtual objects, and it's all the rage in console-based gaming.



It drenches scenes in realistic light according to perspective and surroundings, the same way we experience natural and artificial light in the real world. It creates a remarkably more lifelike representation of scenes in games and draws gamers into a more authentic experience.

Samsung anticipates its expansion into the mobile mainstream and comes prepared to support ray tracing with the Galaxy S23 Series. It's all part of Galaxy's commitment to chasing digital realism, providing users an immersive and engaging experience.

The S23 series represents the future of mobile technology and these updated specs are just the beginning. To discover more of what the series offers, visit the Samsung website here.

Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy is optimised for Samsung and exclusive at the time of Galaxy S23 series' launch World's fastest Snapdragon claim true as of February 1, 2023. Display measurements are diagonal, and actual viewable area is less due to rounded corners and camera hole. Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated capacity is 4855mAh for Galaxy S23 Ultra. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.