The Canberra Times

How to ditch fomo and foster jomo - the joy of missing out

By Fuschia Sirois
March 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Valuing our limited time and how it is spent can turn fomo into jomo. Picture Shutterstock

Have you ever felt a sense of joy because you knew you were missing out on an invitation to a party, shiny new opportunities or the latest social media posts and influencer trends because you were "unplugged"? If so, then you have probably experienced "jomo" - the joy of missing out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.