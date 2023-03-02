The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT will regulate deferrable medical interventions for intersex children until they are old enough to consent

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
March 2 2023 - 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Minister Andrew Barr. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Deferrable medical interventions for intersex children will be banned in the ACT until a person can consent to the procedure, under nation-first laws to be introduced by the territory government next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.