The humble smartwatch sitting on my wrist as I write this is incredibly powerful.
In much the same way when we talk about large quantities of water, the volume of Sydney Harbour seems to be the standard measurement, the gold standard in computing power comparison seems to be the Apollo Guidance Computer (AGC) that was used in the Apollo 11 mission in 1969.
With that in mind, the modern smartwatch has approximately 34,000 times more processing power and 16 million times the memory capacity of the AGC.
Granted they served different purposes. The AGC didn't need to store thousands of songs to be available when you went for a walk, for example.
Apart from incredible advances in power and memory, the biggest area to "watch" for is in relation to the sensors being added.
A device with a GPS, gyroscope and accelerometer sounds pretty handy. These are almost a given with so many devices now though.
It was only 11 years ago that we still needed to wear a chest band to monitor our heart rate, but of course that is now a part of a modern smartwatch.
Add in altimeter; blood oxygen sensor; depth gauge; water temperature sensor and an electrical heart sensor to be used with an ECG app and it is hard to imagine what else could be added to such a small device.
Well - imagine no more.
In what could be seen as a sweet deal for the 10 per cent of the adult population that suffers from diabetes, Apple has been working on a new monitoring feature that would allow blood glucose level monitoring.
I have previously discussed blood glucose monitoring devices that are less painful and more convenient than a drop of blood from a finger prick.
They can involve a sensor placed under the skin or a device with micro-needles that attaches to the upper arm.
The problem is, of course, that they all still involve penetration of the skin.
Apple has been working on a feature, known only by the code name E5, which is aiming to deliver a non-invasive method of monitoring blood glucose levels.
The concept uses laser lights and optical absorption spectroscopy to detect the concentration of glucose in the body without actually piercing the skin.
You could call it the next evolution from monitoring heart rate. It was once assumed that you would always need a chest band because it needed to detect the electrical activity of the heart to give a reading of your heart rate.
A modern smartwatch shines light on to your skin underneath your watch and then measures the amount of light that is reflected by the blood vessels as blood flows through them.
As your heart beats, the amount of blood flowing changes and hence the amount of reflected light changes.
Take that concept but add in spectroscopy. By analysing how much light is absorbed by specific wavelengths, the presence of specific molecules can be identified.
This methodology is already used in the laboratory. The challenge is to take lab-sized instruments and put them in a wristwatch and then make them rugged enough to withstand the daily movements and bumps that a watch typically experiences.
I have made the prediction before that the health wearables market is set to explode.
That market generated $US25 billion last year and is set to expand at more than 20 per cent each year for the next decade.
