A drug manufacturing charge against a man, who told police he was making a chemical "that would make him last longer in bed", has been dismissed due to lack of evidence.
Prosecutors offered no evidence on the charge against Yoestito Musa Hasan, 42, in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Magistrate Robert Cook accordingly dismissed the charge of manufacturing a controlled drug.
Mr Hasan had previously pleaded not guilty.
Police had accused Mr Hasan of manufacturing GHB, also known as liquid ecstasy.
However, the court heard last year that some testing of substances found at his one-bedroom flat in Civic had returned negative results for the date rape and party drug.
In February last year, Mr Hasan had woken to find police officers in his apartment with a search warrant.
Court documents state officers found a clear liquid in a saucepan with "cloudy white" granules, which they believed to be GHB.
Also in the home, police claimed, was a table-mounted magnifier glass with a light attachment, lidless glass jars of different sizes with clear liquids and a white "caked on substance" covering four stove plates.
Mr Hasan is said to have told investigators he was making his own soap, tyre shine and a chemical to make him last longer in bed.
A car, parked in the space assigned to Mr Hasan's unit, also allegedly contained six baby bottles full of a "thick and slimy" liquid.
Investigators had also seized a tube of cleanser and polish, a bottle of aquachef self strip, a bottle of eucalyptus oil, a packet of copper sulphate, a tube of tomato vegetable powder; a bottle of Ouro-Tuss cough medicine, two 10ml syringes, a bottle of Tarnoff tarnish remover; and tubs of caustic soda, vitamin B6 and empty vegetable capsules.
"From available open source material, the ingredients required to make GHB in a domestic setting match those of the items that were located in the kitchen cupboard," police alleged last year.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
