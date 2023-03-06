On February 19, Alan gave away some of the tomatoes but more than replenished the stockpile the next morning when the giant HH was picked. Alan made passata and ketchup and most of the tomato flesh came 'from the biggies'. The tomato sauce (ketchup) recipe, which follows, comes from Sally Wise in A Year in a Bottle ABC Books 2008 and is also in her Out of a Bottle ABC Books, first published in Australia in 2010 by Harper Collins. As the author says, there is really no comparison between a homemade tomato sauce and the commercial varieties with the flavour of the tomatoes far more intense.