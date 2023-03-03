Shoppers will be able to make online purchases using a Reserve Bank of Australia-backed digital currency using technology being trialled under the supervision of the central bank.
The RBA is collaborating with the Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre (DFCRC) and major financial institutions and financial technology firms including ANZ Bank, the Commonwealth Bank and Mastercard to explore the potential uses and economic benefits of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) amid mounting global interest in the technology.
The Reserve Bank and the DFCRC have selected 14 "use case proposals" to test the use of an CBDC in a range of transactions including superannuation payments, carbon trading and offline purchases.
Among the applications being trialled is making a CBDC valid to pay for transactions across multiple blockchains, using CBDC funds loaded on a smart card to make purchases in areas without connectivity and employing CBDCs to improve the efficiency of employer superannuation contributions and support the risk-free trading of carbon and biodiversity credits.
The technology is also being trialled as a possible way to circumvent construction company failures by setting up automated payments for suppliers and builders.
RBA assistant governor Brad Jones said the pilot program would give the industry hands-on experience on using CBDCs and improve understanding of how the digital currency could "potentially benefit the Australian financial system and economy".
Australia is one of 18 countries, including China, Japan, South Korea, India and Russia piloting the technology, while 32 countries including the United States, the United Kingdom plus the European Central Bank are developing plans, the Atlantic Council says.
Eleven countries have already launched a digital currency, the largest of which is Nigeria. This number includes a group of eight countries in the eastern Carribean. Two countries - Ecuador and Senegal - have cancelled their CBDC plans.
Altogether, 144 countries representing 95 per cent of global output are exploring the adoption of a central bank digital currency, including 60 nations which are at an advanced stage of adoption, the Atlantic Council said.
The Atlantic Council said potential benefits of a central bank digital currency included: increasing the efficiency of transactions; improving transparency; heightening competition in payments markets; providing safe and easy access to money for those without bank accounts; and improving the transmission of monetary and fiscal policy.
The RBA said a research study would be conducted in parallel with pilot and a report on the trial would be published mid-year.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
