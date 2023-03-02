The Canberra Times
Josie Baff wins snowboard world championship silver medal

By Ian Chadband
Updated March 2 2023 - 11:17am, first published 11:06am
Josie Baff won silver at the world championships. Picture Getty Images

Snowboarder Josie Baff has become the latest Australian winter sports star to earn a medal at the world championships, racing to silver in Bakuriani.

