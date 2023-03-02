The Canberra Times
Canberra Capitals lock in star Jade Melbourne on new WNBL contract

Caden Helmers
Caden Helmers
March 3 2023 - 6:00am
Jade Melbourne has re-signed with the Capitals. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Jade Melbourne will return to the Capitals for the next two seasons after signing a new deal with the club on a mission to lift Canberra off the canvas and back into championship contention.

