I'd like to personally congratulate Peter Dutton for standing up for the little battlers with a measly $3 million dollars or more in superannuation. He's certainly a man of the people.
The outrageous scare campaign has already started with Dutton suggesting the family home is at risk.
He seems to have forgotten a decade of LNP government has left us with a trillion-dollar debt. The superannuation tax changes are an attempt to improve our budget bottom line. They have no impact on the vast majority of Australians.
Everyone knows there are only two ways to pay off the trillion-dollar debt. You either raise taxes or slash and burn. Mr Dutton has made it clear he'll reverse these changes if returned to government so his only option is to cut services and slash and burn.
Which fair city is always first in the firing line for cutbacks? Canberra will no doubt see massive job cuts in the public service and more cuts to our institutions.
I'm sure Mr Dutton will make it clear before the next election which services he's going to cut and which departments he'll move.
Christopher Smith says the "super efficient" GST "has no favourites".
Consumption tax hits people whose consumption exceeds their income harder than those who save a lot. The GST hits the very poor hardest, the very rich least.
The GST also excludes many areas of consumption on which the very rich spend much more than do the poor.
The GST is administratively inefficient (because it is a multi-stage tax), and at its relatively low rate the small gains from multi-stage operation don't make up for that.
It does nothing to recover tax avoided under other taxes; the same consumption is taxed the same, whether income tax minimisation has been used or not.
The Labor government isn't "happy to spend the spoils": the states and territories get all the net revenue.
The Republic of Ireland used higher GST and lower company rates to become a major profit shifting laundry, not to increase its GDP. Now its EU partners and other leading economies have limited this fiddle.
Woden needs a 50 metre pool. If evidence is needed look no further than the fact that Stromlo Leisure Centre in Molonglo has closed its aquatic facilities to the public on weekdays between 8.30am and 3pm from February 9 to March 22 due to the school carnival season. This will happen every year if the school carnival load is not shared with a 50 metre Woden pool.
The government proposes to change the Territory Plan so that any redevelopment of the Woden Pool no longer requires a 50 metre pool replacement.
Instead it will only require a 25 metre indoor pool, which no doubt suits the new owner. This is clearly inadequate in a town centre location soon to be served by improved public transport.
The public has until March 3 to object to the removal of the requirement for a 50 metre pool in Woden.
I recently sent a letter to Mick Gentleman regarding parking around apartments. His reply stated "the government is building a transport system that prioritises walking, cycling and public transport above car use".
Why doesn't the government understand they should provide spaces to park the cars we need, even if we don't use them every day.
The parking provided around the Gungahlin apartments is appalling, just ask the business owners how it is affecting them.
Cyclists should never feel safe, Keith Hill (Canberra Times letters, February 28). Cycling has a high injury rate. The good news is that cyclists are less likely to die than non-cyclists, and that they can halve their risk of collisions by wearing yellow (and preferably reflective) bicycle jackets.
The George Institute's Pedal Study found that two thirds of cyclists who presented to emergency departments fell without the involvement of any other road user. Almost half of crashes involving other vehicles were crashes with other bicycles. Crashes in bicycle lanes were less severe than crashes in other riding environments.
A 2017 study led by Pekka Oja found that, notwithstanding their injuries, cyclists were less likely to die than non-cyclists. A 2018 study led by by Harry Lahrmann found that cyclists wearing yellow jackets had 47 per cent fewer multiparty crashes with injury, and 55 per cent fewer multiparty crashes against motor vehicles.
Keith Hill (Letters, February 28) raises various points about cyclists and other vulnerable road users, particularly about the perceptions of safety with riding in bike lanes and "cars, trucks and buses whizzing by". He also looks for an explanation as to why someone would choose this situation when there is path running parallel to the road.
There is often a big difference between perceptions of safety and actual risk. Road accident data shows that while some incidents do occur between vehicles and cyclists in bike lanes, they tend to be rare, with other situations presenting higher risks to cyclists. In terms of car/bike accidents, intersections present a greater danger. Segregated cycling infrastructure can often present significantly greater intersection risk.
An analogy may help to provide Keith with an explanation. In driving a car to get to Sydney, would you choose the freeway, also populated by many heavy vehicles that create a perception of risk, or a quiet country lane that is roughly parallel to the freeway? Perhaps an inexperienced novice driver may choose the country lane, but most of us would choose the quicker way that carries the same or lower risks.
Reports on the proposed ban on engineered stone use the term "silica" without further explanation. The material that produces the fine dust that causes silicosis, as mentioned is "crystalline silica": quartz (or silicon dioxide).
Quartz is an abundant component of many rocks, including the several types of granite and granitic rocks commonly used in benchtops. It seems reasonable to ban the dry cutting of quartz-rich rocks in order to minimise the risk of silicosis, but there may be other, less drastic, solutions.
One solution is to use an N95 or finer face mask; but this would have to be replaced frequently. Another is wet cutting but this would be expensive and time consuming.
A third solution would be to use different rock types such as gabbro (a dark, low or no-quartz, granite-like rock type) or dolerite (similar but finer-grained), both of which can be attractive, durable and resistant to chemical attack.
Effectively banning engineered stone benchtops may not be necessary.
I was at the Canberra United game at McKellar Park on February 24. My 12-year-old daughter went to use the toilets. They had signs on them saying they were "gender neutral".
She felt unsafe and waited until we got home. As a parent I find this disturbing that my 12-year-old daughter could potentially be in the same bathroom as an adult male. I don't understand what point was trying to be made.
There were port-a-loos there that could have been designated gender neutral without anybody being discriminated against.
I remember hearing the high speed train to Sydney being discussed on and off for most of my life.
At one point the station was proposed for land between Duntroon and Pialligo but was thought too close to the river. The road to the airport was extended through there instead.
My Dad, who died recently at 100, always thought the fast train was an obvious choice and couldn't understand why no government had the courage or foresight to build it.
He didn't get to ride to Sydney on one and I don't like my chances either.
I note the call for fast train services between Sydney and Canberra. This venture was attempted in 2008 when several submissions were put to the then federal government. They were eventually scrapped due to a lack of support from the government and the ATO.
One such submission was by Thyssenkrupp Transrapid via its Australian registered company Thyssen Transrapid Australia Pty Ltd. Their proposal was for commuter services between Sydney and Wollongong and then extending the line to Canberra through to Melbourne.
Whilst Maglev trains are now running in many countries, any fast rail service in Australia will be just another pipe dream.
Capital gains tax on the family home? Why not go all the way and just bring back death duties and wealth taxes? That would please the chardonnay socialists (not).
Ian Warden has problems not only with his trousers ("Is 75 the new age of entitlement?", February 26, p34), but also with his grammar. In "the vintage of thou dear old things", "thou" should be "you". "Thou" is nominative and singular.
If my Toll tag will operate across three states then surely we could have one public transport card that is accepted in every jurisdiction.
As the Robodebt Royal Commission continues to highlight extraordinary incompetence and malfeasance in the LNP-politicised public service can Mr Albanese explain why any of the senior public servants exposed at the Royal Commission still have jobs?
To add to Merrie Carling's comment on verbosity (Letters, March 1), my gripe is with "at this point in time". What is wrong with "now"?
I followed a family of sightseers into the National Library. As we went through the sliding door into the marble foyer the young boy said to his mum "Are we going to church?"
The "country town feel" as a pull factor for Canberra is an anachronism. It became a major push factor for myself and scores of my millennial generation since we were in our late teens. There are no opportunities, no homes and no future that myself and many peers could see.
Can the government please allow religious schools to openly discriminate against staff students, parents and others on their religious grounds but then discriminate against the schools by removing all government funding? How long will the moral outrage last when the government funding is cut.
Why didn't the Chinese just write "this is a UFO" on their American spy balloon?
Art is a form of expression and whether it is on paper, bark, concrete or canvas it is subjective. By referring to silo art as graffiti Roderick Smith makes it very clear he has not visited many of these masterpieces. The skill of these artists is incredible. The world would be poorer for their loss.
To pay down debt and fund services and social housing construction the GST could be broadened to cover more items and raised to say 20 percent.
