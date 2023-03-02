The Canberra Times
Peter Dutton is doing a great job of standing up for battling millionaires

By Letters to the Editor
March 3 2023 - 5:30am
If a future Coalition government headed by Peter Dutton won't increase taxes it will have to slash services. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

I'd like to personally congratulate Peter Dutton for standing up for the little battlers with a measly $3 million dollars or more in superannuation. He's certainly a man of the people.

