Hazard reduction burns conducted across Canberra

By Soofia Tariq
Updated March 2 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 1:00pm
ACT Rural Fire Service and Parks and Conservation will conduct hazard reduction burns in bushland across Canberra on Thursday.

