Hazard reduction burns conducted across Canberra

ACT Rural Fire Service and Parks and Conservation will conduct hazard reduction burns in bushland across Canberra on Thursday.
ACT Parks and Conservation will conduct backburning in the Molonglo Valley, near Kama Nature Reserve and in the Hughes Garran Woodlands, while the ACT Rural Fire Service will conduct burns on Point Hut Road in Gordon.
Smoke and flames may be visible near the areas while the prescribed burns are underway.
The controlled burn at Kama Nature Reserve is to improve the condition of native Box-Gum woodlands, create a better habitat for native species and reduce the risk of fire in the area.
The prescribed burn at the Hughes-Garran Woodland is an ecological and a hazard reduction burn.
ACT Parks and Conservation fire managers will conduct and oversee the burning operation.
"Every effort is made to conduct burns in weather conditions that will minimise the impact of smoke, but temporary smoke cover is possible and may be visible across parts of Canberra," the Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development Directorate said in a statement.
"As part of managing the prescribed burn to its conclusion, a buffer zone will be created around the perimeter of each prescribed burn.
"Prescribed burns are an important part of the ACT's annual Bushfire Operations Plan that informs bushfire hazard risk reduction activities to help keep Canberrans safe."
The ACT Rural Fire Service will also conduct a prescribed burn on Point Hut Road near Gordon, at 4pm on Thursday, weather permitting.
The controlled burn will likely run for six hours and crews will remain on scene until the burn is safe to hand back to the rural landholder.
An ESA spokesperson said recent good weather had allowed crews to conduct hazard reductions burns.
"We've been doing a few lately. We have had good weather to do it and we try and take advantage of that as much as we can to keep the area safe from future fires," the spokesperson said.
The public are asked not to call emergency triple-zero unless they see an unattended fire.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She is now a general news reporter, covering everything from local stories to ACT and federal politics. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
