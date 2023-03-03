ACT government needs to do more to stop graffiti epidemic

May I suggest people take a stroll behind the O'Connor shops down Bluebell Street to see the massive amount of ugly, black graffiti on buildings. It must be among the worst and ugliest sights in Canberra.
The ACT government will not remove graffiti from privately owned businesses and buildings. But what, if any, are the laws to protect business owners from their buildings being so defaced and degraded?
The ACT government has actually paid someone in the name of art to paint the front wall of the toilets opposite O'Connor shops with giant, metre wide black letters very similar to graffiti. Black does not enhance public spaces, colour does.
Does the ACT government need to improve their standards and laws regarding the graffiti degrading our environment and city?
How ironic that the home of noted Canberra historian Alan Foskett in Anzac Park East was demolished this month.
The block was levelled, leaving no trace of Alan and his family who occupied the space for over 50 years.
Knowing what he did about the social and cultural development of the territory, perhaps Alan would not be surprised by this outcome.
Having observed the rising political influence of real-estate developers, perhaps Alan could even have anticipated that once the block was acquired by a senior executive from one of the big players in the aforementioned industry the planning process would be expedited by use of a 1N exemption.
The swiftly approved plans allow for a building 25 metres in length and 8.5 metres high. Apart from being completely out of keeping with the scale of neighbouring residences, this behemoth will significantly reduce solar access for the two neighbouring blocks on its southern side.
The "Robodebt" royal commission has identified a number of government officials who were aware, or should have been aware, that the scheme was unlawful and ignored that fact.
The question now arises as to what punishment should be meted out to them. I suggest that, analogous to what is done with company directors and executives who behave in a similar fashion, that they be dismissed from any government position they now hold and be banned from government employment for two, five, 10 years or for life depending on their level of culpability.
Dr Chris Dunstan ("Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine is not necessarily the Russian people's war", canberratimes.com.au, February 24) writes: "After the First World War the Allies imposed punitive reparations on a defeated Germany. This led to the rise of Hitler and Nazism and World War II".
Many historians (and history-scribblers) still believe this today. In truth Weimar paid only trivial "reparations": in Reichsmarken, under one per cent of their pre-war value, or in kind. The Allies paid most of the "reparations" themselves.
Hitler's biographers Alan Bullock and Joachim Fest debunked his "anti-Versailles" campaign as an excuse to get a foot into politics. In Mein Kampf Hitler wrote that his goal in life was to destroy the "Bolshevik Medusa" and "world Jewry", centred in Moscow, which endangered "Western civilisation".
He brazenly prepared Germany for that huge gamble. But he needed to be secure in the West. He guaranteed France's borders (Alsace-Lorraine), concluded a naval agreement with Britain limiting the size of his navy, and signed the Pact of Friendship and Alliance with Italy.
The Anglo-French declaration of war queered his pitch. In 1942 the long dreaded Anglo-American war alliance took shape, and he realised that he had lost the gamble.
New projections about the population are not that surprising. Fastrack's new high speed rail proposal between Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra is perfectly timed.
But how do we approach this information? With the north to come under huge population stress, and the airport envisioned as an interstate rail and international air hub, the most important city developments are looking to be future rail, tram, bus and road improvements.
Suggested commuter trains to Yass and Goulburn would wisely ease some of this pressure and assist in the development of regional centres.
Tuggeranong, as well as Philip, Erindale, Lanyon and Mawson, could be future sites for complete renewal in an attempt to divert needless expansion from the north.
R McCallum (Letters, February 27) wrote of the adverse impact of negative gearing on house prices. One of the key drivers for the boom in private investor-funded housing has been that governments across the jurisdictions have walked away from their social responsibility to provide the level of housing necessary to meet community needs.
Negative gearing has simply fuelled the trend for private investors to pick up the housing slack. Don't expect any change soon since governments across our nation are unlikely to do anything useful to address the housing shortfall.
They are generally broke thanks to budgetary mismanagement and a variety of vanity projects.
Perhaps the large numbers of decision makers in our parliaments who currently benefit from owning negatively geared properties is also a factor.
An audit of all those politicians with negatively geared property holdings might just shed a little light on why governments, irrespective of their political stripe, are seemingly quite happy to ignore their social responsibilities.
We do need more transport options as population grows. Canberra will also need more water, more energy, more schools, more hospitals and more recreational areas as the population grows.
All this costs, not just in services and buildings, but in general loss of amenity.
There needs to be community discussion about the optimal size of a city. Do not assume that bigger is necessarily better.
At some point you get to a point of diminishing returns. Somewhere along the way you run out of resources.
Climate change will also throw a spanner in the works of any planning with extreme weather events likely to make life difficult for most people.
We could, of course, take radical action globally to mitigate climate change but efforts so far have neither been far or fast enough to avert dangerous global warming.
Locally, nationally and internationally, we must end population growth and then gradually reduce our numbers by voluntary means until we achieve genuine ecological sustainability.
The calamitous decline in the number of Australian students studying Indonesian is well described in "Language warning: learning of Indonesian at historic low" (canberratimes.com.au, February 27).
There is, however, a much stronger argument for Indonesian than those advanced there.
Language is a defining mark of humanity, but it's hard to recognise this if one knows only one. Too few Australian students study any language other than English, especially if those with "heritage" are deducted. But in modern Australia, which language?
If one language has to be chosen for the sake of learning any language Indonesian is a good choice: a Latin script; almost perfectly phonetic; a structure that helps awareness of linguistic principles and good learning materials.
And, as a bonus, an "in country experience" is not that expensive due to Indonesia's proximity.
I was perplexed by the decision to run a story headed "Language warning" on page one of The Canberra Times on February 27 about limited opportunities to learn Indonesia.
Apparently Indonesian should be prioritised because it is our "closest international neighbour" and "only a three-hour boat ride form Darwin". One student said "Indonesian would be the most important language to learn because Indonesia is very close by".
Let's get this into perspective. The majority of Australians who regularly visit Indonesia are young people who take short holidays to Bali where they can get by without needing to learn the language.
There are only a very small number of Indonesians living in Australia (a minute 0.4 per cent of the total population). Very few Indonesians visit Australia as tourists.
So why is it necessary or even desirable to learn Indonesian?
