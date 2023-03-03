The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

ACT government needs to do more to stop graffiti epidemic

By Letters to the Editor
March 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More needs to be done to stop so-called graffiti artists from defacing streets in Canberra. Picture by Rohan Thomson

May I suggest people take a stroll behind the O'Connor shops down Bluebell Street to see the massive amount of ugly, black graffiti on buildings. It must be among the worst and ugliest sights in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.