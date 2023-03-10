The Canberra Times
Capital life March 11 2023: There are new exhibitions at CMAG and Aarwun Gallery

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
March 11 2023
Bernard Ollis, Ken Done's Garden and Studio - Mossman Sydney. Picture supplied

Locations

Opening at Aarwun Gallery on Friday March 17 is this solo exhibition by Bernard Ollis, who will be giving an artist talk on that day at 6pm. The exhibition features work from pre and post COVID travels and encounters from India to France to Italy to Australia. The paintings are personal observations and encounters, some created on location. The more visually foreign a place is, the more an artist has to learn new languages to understand it. It's like seeing for the first time with fresh and untainted eyes. It is on until April 16, 2023. See: aarwungallery.com.au.

Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

