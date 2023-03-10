Opening at Aarwun Gallery on Friday March 17 is this solo exhibition by Bernard Ollis, who will be giving an artist talk on that day at 6pm. The exhibition features work from pre and post COVID travels and encounters from India to France to Italy to Australia. The paintings are personal observations and encounters, some created on location. The more visually foreign a place is, the more an artist has to learn new languages to understand it. It's like seeing for the first time with fresh and untainted eyes. It is on until April 16, 2023. See: aarwungallery.com.au.

