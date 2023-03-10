Opening at Aarwun Gallery on Friday March 17 is this solo exhibition by Bernard Ollis, who will be giving an artist talk on that day at 6pm. The exhibition features work from pre and post COVID travels and encounters from India to France to Italy to Australia. The paintings are personal observations and encounters, some created on location. The more visually foreign a place is, the more an artist has to learn new languages to understand it. It's like seeing for the first time with fresh and untainted eyes. It is on until April 16, 2023. See: aarwungallery.com.au.
This place, selected to be Australia's National Capital in 1909, has a much older history but it is also one that continues to evolve to embrace new narratives of belonging and expressions of identity. Journey through these changes in this ongoing new exhibition drawn from Canberra Museum and Gallery's collection, curated by Virginia Rigney and Dr Hannah Paddon. See: cmag.com.au.
Artists take note! M16 Artspace is now accepting applications for the first half of its 2024 exhibition program. Applications close Friday, March 31, 2023 at 11.59pm AEST. Submit applications to director@m16artspace.com. For general enquiries phone (02) 6295 9438, Wednesday to Friday from noon to 5pm. See: m16artspace.com.au.
At the Canberra Theatre on Sunday, March 12 at 8pm, Clannad will be performing as part of their In A Lifetime farewell tour, celebrating the Irish band's five-decade career that incorporated a range of musical styles, from traditional Celtic to folk to folk-rock. It will also mark 10 years since their last Australian tour and is a final opportunity to see them live in Canberra. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Directed by Kate Blackhurst, Canberra REP's first production for 2023 is A.R. Gurney's play about Andy and Melissa, friends from childhood whose relationship undergoes ups and downs over many years as they write to each other about everything from school to career to overseas adventures. But what exactly are their own feelings towards each other? Canberra theatre stalwarts Andrea Close and Michael Sparks star in this story of two lifetimes. Canberra REP Theatre (Theatre 3), March 15 to 26, various dates and times. See: canberrarep.org.au.
Come along to the National Library's Jazz Lounge on Saturday, March 11 at 6pm for a free mix of live jazz and familiar grooves. Grab a table, have a bite to eat and play a card game or two. See: bellagroove.com.
In the late 1700s, Vienna was seized by enthusiasm for the clarinet and this concert presents Mozart's Clarinet Quintet and Hummel's Clarinet Quartet as well as Schubert's unfinished String Trio D.471. The concert is presented by members of the Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra and is on at Albert Hall on March 15 at 7pm. See: arco.org.au.
Subtitled A New Road Movie Through Cinema, this 40-chapter series that was five years in the making continues. It carries on from Mark Cousins' work on The Story of Film: An Odyssey. Narrated by Tilda Swinton, Jane Fonda, Adjoa Andoh, Sharmila Tagore, Kerry Fox, Thandie Newton and Debra Winger, it uses hundreds of film extracts from 13 decades and five continents to explore how movies are made and how they depict life, through the lens of women directors. It's presented monthly in 14 episodes alongside a selection of the women-directed films that appear in it. Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive, Saturday March 11 at 1pm. Free, bookings essential: nfsa.gov.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
