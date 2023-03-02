The South Coast offshore scene has exploded this week, with 25-degree water bringing marlin, dolphin fish, tuna and kingfish on the bite.
Again, it's the Fish Aggregation Devices (FADs) placed off various ports by the Department of Primary Industries that are attracting the dolphin fish.
They are thick at times and can be targeted with lures, live baits and dead baits.
Marlin fishing remains steady. Weather and sea conditions are the main obstacle. If you can get out to the shelf, fish are there in numbers.
It hasn't been a summer to write home about for kingfish fans, but at least there's finally some signs of life at Montague Island and surrounds, thanks to the rising water temperatures.
The kings aren't plentiful, but they're of excellent average size.
Extra-large flathead have dominated the estuary scene this week. The best went a tad over 100cm and was caught at Tuross. Ninety centimetre fish have been reported from St Georges Basin, the Clyde, Narooma and Pambula.
Surface fishing over the shallow sandflats and weed-beds is outstanding at times for whiting and bream, with just about any system worth a flick. Water knee-deep or thereabouts is ideal.
Lake Eucumbene continues to fish well, with fighting-fit rainbows testing anglers' fly and spin gear to the maximum.
If you're looking for some family-oriented fishing fun, the Canberra Fisherman's Club is hosting a carp fishing competition on Lake Tuggeranong later this month.
The Family Fishing Day will be held on Sunday, March 19 at Mundang Beach at Lake Tuggeranong.
Prizes include gift vouchers, fishing tackle and $1000 cash.
Visit canberrafishos.com for all the details.
