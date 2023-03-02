The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Ben Caddaye's Gone fishin' | Plenty of kingfish at Montague Island

By Ben Caddaye
Updated March 2 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kingfish have come on the bite at Montague Island.

The South Coast offshore scene has exploded this week, with 25-degree water bringing marlin, dolphin fish, tuna and kingfish on the bite.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.