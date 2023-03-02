Best mattress in Australia for 2023

Koala Mattress. Picture supplied

Nothing beats a good night's sleep after a long, tiring day. But to get that deep, restful slumber you need more than just an eye mask - you need the right mattress too!

Research has shown that the surface you're sleeping on does indeed affect your quality of sleep. That's why it's important to invest in a mattress that meets your needs.



A good mattress should provide you with the support and comfort your body requires and help alleviate any pressure points. It should also help you maintain the correct posture throughout the night, so you can relax and enjoy a comfortable sleep.

With that in mind, the team at Sleepify has scoured the market, tested mattresses in our own homes to find the best mattresses in Australia to help you make an informed decision.

Here are the top 8 mattresses in Australia to consider in 2023:

1. Koala Mattress - Best bang for your buck!

Koala Mattress is one of the most popular mattress manufacturers in Australia, offering comfortable layers at an affordable price.

With the introduction of their new mattresses, featuring Kloudcell™ Foam, Koala has taken sleep comfort to the next level. This special foam provides superior support and comfort. It also has fast-acting temperature regulation, so you can sleep soundly no matter the outside temperature.

Another great feature of the Koala Mattress is its adjustable nature. With a simple unzip and flip, you can test out both the medium-firm and firm supports to find what works best for you. Plus, with their 10-year warranty, you won't be needing to replace your mattress any time soon.

There is a reason why Koala mattress has earned an impressive 39,000 5-star reviews from customers and was awarded Canstar Blue's "Most Satisfied Customers Award" - they truly are one of the best mattresses in Australia.

Why we like the Koala Mattress

We had a great experience with the delivery of the Koala mattress, which had clear tracking and came in well-designed packaging that was easy to set up. What really stood out to us was the exceptional comfort of the mattress.



After testing it out for several weeks, we found that it provided a consistently comfortable sleeping experience. We also appreciate the durability of the mattress, which is easy to clean and maintain. And at an affordable price point, the Koala mattress is a great value for the quality of sleep it provides.

Top Features

Equipped with high-quality memory foam

Offers medium firmness (5)

Comes with a 10-year mattress warranty

You get a 120-day trial period

strong edge support

Visit Koala Mattress Has

2. Emma Mattress - Low price tag, excellent mattress

The Emma Mattress, renowned for its German engineering, is an excellent option for sleepers seeking a high-quality mattress without breaking the bank.

This medium-firm mattress has won over 30 consumer awards and holds the number one spot on CHOICE. This is no real surprise, given its three OEKO-TEX-certified layers that provide your body with optimal alignment and pressure relief.

Additionally, it comes with breathable bouncy foam that prevents overheating and partner disturbance. It also has seven support zones for distributed pressure in any sleeping position, and a special point-elastic foam to offer targeted lower back pain relief.

Most importantly, all of this comes at an extremely affordable price tag.

And don't think its budget-friendly price tag means you have to compromise on quality. Emma delivers the goods with a 10-year warranty and a 100-night trial period. So, if you're not thrilled, no worries! Just send it back... but trust us, you won't want to!

Why we like the Emma Mattress

In our experience, the delivery process with Emma was good and the mattress arrived on time. We personally found the packing to be good and easy to handle. As for the mattress itself, we found it to be firm and sleeping on it was comfortable. Additionally, we thought the pricing of the mattress was affordable.

Top Features

Equipped with supportive polyether foam

OEKO-TEX certified layers

Gets delivered in just one box

Offers medium firmness (6)

Comes with a 10-year warranty

100-night trial period

Visit Emma Mattress You get a

3. Onebed Mattress - Premium Memory Foam

Onebed mattress is one of the best memory foam mattresses in Australia for discerning sleepers. It has a premium memory foam construction that adjusts to your body, giving you tailored support and pressure relief.

The mattress is equipped with three layers of premium foam, including a 4 cm latex layer to keep you cool while you sleep. What's interesting is that you can interchange these layers to find the perfect balance of firmness and softness for your sleeping preferences.

On top of that, the Onebed also has an impressive motion transfer control, ensuring you won't be disturbed by your partner tossing and turning. With the addition of a luxurious quilted cover, you are guaranteed a gentle, breathable sleeping surface.

To top it all off, this mattress is also compatible with adjustable bed bases and comes with a 15-year warranty and 125-night trial period.

Why we like the Onebed Mattress

We found the delivery of the mattress to be quick. When we tested the mattress, we found it to be very firm and perfect for relieving back pain. We also found the price of the Onebed mattress to be fair for a quality product.

Top Features

Features the latest memory foam technology

Compatible with adjustable bed frames

Offers medium firmness (6)

Promises 15-year warranty

125-night trial period

Visit One Bed You get a

4. Noa Mattress - How soft Is this?!

All of the mattresses we've considered so far have been on the firmer side, so let's take a look at something that's super soft and cuddly - the Noa Mattress.

For side sleepers, a soft mattress is best because it allows your hips and shoulders to sink into it for extra comfort. This is why Noa is designed with a 4-layer foam construction to provide the ideal level of cushioning.

The top layer is made of plush, quilted foam, while its middle layer is constructed from comfort foam. The base layer consists of pocket springs and durable high-density foam.

There's also a REACH-certified gel-infused memory foam layer that helps keep your body cool and comfortable throughout the night.

It's important to not be fooled by its firmness level - although it may be listed as a 7, this mattress is still softer than any other on this list.

Why we like the Noa Mattress

We found the Noa Mattress to be an excellent option for stomach sleepers as it provided the perfect support for this sleeping position. Furthermore, we appreciated the relatively long trial period the mattress offered. Additionally, the mattress was reasonably priced, making it an attractive option for those on a budget.

Top Features

Ultra-soft comfort thanks to its 4-layer hybrid construction

REACH-certified gel-infused memory foam layer keeps your body cool

It comes with a firmness level of 7

All the materials used are low in Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)

You get a 120-night trial period

Comes with a 15-year limited warranty.

5. Sleep Republic Mattress - Best in hybrid?

Sleep Republic Mattress. Picture supplied

Hybrid mattresses are considered the best of both worlds - they combine supportive coils with cushy foam layers to provide you with a luxurious, cloud-like feel.

The Sleep Republic mattress is a hybrid in every sense of the word and has won the "Best Overall" mattress in a box award.

It offers the perfect combination of support and luxury with its combination of cashmere, latex, memory foam, and up to 2,250 pocket springs across five body zones for sleepers. This ensures comfort and optimum support for a restful night's sleep.

And hey, don't just take our word for everything - you can try out Sleep Republic today with same-day delivery available in some Australian cities.

If you end up not liking it, you can return it within 100 days of purchase and get a full refund!

Why we like the Sleep Republic Mattress

We found the Sleep Republic website to be user friendly and the delivery process to be good. Overall, we found the mattress to be comfortable. After a few weeks of sleeping on it, we also found the mattress to be perfect for joint pain. In addition, the mattress provided great support. We must say that the customer service was also a standout during the purchase process.

Top Features

Hybrid mattress with inner springs and foam layers

Offers medium firmness (6)

Comes with a 12-year warranty

You get a 100-night trial period

non-toxic by CertiPUR-US

Visit Sleep Republic Certified as

6. Ecosa Mattress - A Treat for your child

Who doesn't want their kids to have the best rest?

The Ecosa mattress is perfect for kids and might be one of the most comfortable mattresses out there. It has three layers of foam: G-7 Gel memory foam, ergonomic support foam, and a top layer of ECOTex foam. Plus, the top layer is aerated, releasing heat and moisture throughout your child's sleep to prevent night sweats and keep them fresh.

The real kicker is that the mattress is hypoallergenic, anti-microbial, and dust-mite-free, making it perfect for any little one who's a bit sensitive to their environment.

Moreover, with Ecosa's waterproof mattress protector, you don't have to worry about any accidental spills that come along with having kids.

Why we like the Ecosa Mattress

As we tested the mattress, we found it to be very comfortable. We also noticed that it was perfect for relieving back pain. After owning the mattress for some time, we discovered that it was durable and had no signs of sagging. Additionally, we were pleased with the order and delivery process, which went smoothly.

Top Features

Made with G-7 Gel memory foam and ECOTex foam

Hypoallergenic and anti-microbial construction

The waterproof top cover protects you from spills

Offers multiple firmness levels (5-7)

You get a 100-night trial period

15-year limited warranty

Visit Ecosa Mattress Comes with a

7. Eva Mattress - No chance of getting hot!

Australia is known for its notorious summer heat, and often the last thing you want is to sleep on a hot mattress.

The Eva Mattress has been created with this heat in mind. It offers a cooling gel-infused foam that helps redistribute any excess body heat to keep you cool throughout the night, while also preventing any unnecessary sweating.

Moreover, since it's a hybrid mattress, it also has pocket springs to add support and a bouncy feel. This ensures that the mattress is able to adequately mould around your body shape while offering you the necessary support.

Finally, the last layer is made up of dense foam layers, helping to prevent sinking and sagging.

If you think Eva Mattress is something you're looking for, why not go ahead and order it online? The process is straightforward and will only take a few minutes of your time.

Why we like the Eva Mattress

We had a pleasant experience purchasing the Eva Mattress and found the delivery process to be straightforward. As we tried out the mattress, we discovered that it was on the firmer side, which was to our liking. Additionally, we thought that the price point was reasonable. Moreover, we appreciated the long trial period which was a good offer.

Top Features

Hybrid mattress with dense foam and pocket springs

The gel-infused foam ensures your body stays cool throughout the night

Offers medium firmness (6)

You get a 365 days trial period

12-year limited warranty

Visit Eva Mattress Comes with a

8. Zenna Mattress - Want a latex mattress? This one's for you

Zeena Mattress. Picture supplied

Latex mattresses are a perfect choice if you want a mattress that is supportive and long-lasting. The Zenna Mattress is made of 100 per cent European latex, which gives it a high durability rating and ensures that it will last for many years.

Moreover, Zenna has been certified by OEKO-TEX for its eco-friendly design, as the natural latex used in its construction is derived from rubber tree sap and is biodegradable.

It is also free of any harsh chemicals that might trigger allergic reactions, making it a perfect choice for those prone to allergies.

While Zenna's latex stands out for its superior comfort and support, it does come with a price point above the average. So, if you don't mind the hefty price tag, this mattress is definitely worth considering.

Why we like the Zenna Mattress

The mattress was comfortable and the delivery process was fast and efficient, as we found when we tried it out. We didn't experience any issues with heat during our sleep. The Zenna customer service team was also very helpful and addressed any queries we had promptly. Overall, this latex mattress is a great option if you're in the market for one.

Top Features

Made of 100 per cent European latex

OEKO-TEX certified for its eco-friendly design

It comes with a medium firmness level (6)

You get a 100-night trial period

25-year limited warranty

Visit Zeena Mattress Comes with a

We've provided you with a list of the 8 best mattresses in Australia, but it's ultimately up to you to decide which one is right for your needs and preferences.

If you're still struggling to narrow down your choice, you can look into specific factors to consider while choosing a mattress that suits you.

What factors to consider while choosing a mattress?

Every individual has different needs and preferences when it comes to a mattress. Some may prefer more support, while others are looking for something softer.

Here are some of the factors you should consider while shopping for a mattress:

1. Your favourite sleep position

Different sleep positions like back, stomach, or side require different levels of support and comfort.

For example, if you like to sleep on your back, it's best to opt for a medium-firm mattress that offers great support for your neck and spine. On the other hand, if you are a side sleeper, then you should choose a mattress with softer comfort layers. This way your hips and shoulders can sink in and not be strained.

2. Mattress's composition

A mattress is basically a combination of foam layers, coils, and other materials. It's important to understand the mattress's composition and layer thickness so that you can choose the one that offers the most comfort and support.

You may want to pay particular attention to the foam layers since they are the main source of support and comfort. Alternatively, pocket springs provide a bouncy feel and are great for evenly distributing your body weight. Knowing what support, you need to get a good night's sleep can help you make an informed decision.

Additionally, if you are looking for specific features in the mattress's composition, keep an eye out for one that combines support with this speciality. I.e., if you want a mattress that prevents heat build-up, then you should opt for one with a cooling gel layer.

3. Pressure relief points

When you lie down, some parts of your body naturally press harder on the mattress than others due to gravity. Therefore, you need to choose a mattress that minimises pressure on your body's pressure points.

This is especially important for individuals who suffer from chronic pain or are recovering from injuries.

4. Durability and warranty period

The last thing you want to do is invest in a mattress only to find out it doesn't last more than a year. That's why you need to choose a mattress from a reputable brand, and one that comes with an extended warranty period.

On top of that, you should also make sure the mattress is made out of durable materials like high-density foam or pocket springs for longer-lasting comfort and support.

5. Breathability

Breathability is an important factor to consider when choosing a mattress, especially if you tend to sleep hot. Look for mattresses that are made with breathable fabrics and cooling gel layers so your body can stay cool all night long.

This is also important for people who suffer from allergies as it prevents dust mites from collecting in the mattress and causing respiratory issues.

6. Price range

Of course, you also need to consider your budget when choosing a mattress. Some mattresses may be priced higher than others but offer more features or superior comfort levels.

It's worth investing in a good quality mattress that will last for many years and provide you with the best sleep possible.

7. Brand image

Finally, you should also consider the brand image of a mattress before making your purchase.

Look for brands that have good customer reviews and provide excellent customer service. You can also research their materials, manufacturing processes, and certifications to ensure that you are getting a quality product.

Making your final decision

Now that you know what factors to consider while choosing a mattress, it's time to make your final decision!

Take all of the factors we've discussed into consideration and invest in the mattress that best suits your needs from our list of 8.

With an array of options available, you're sure to find something that fits both your budget and your comfort level.

If we had to pick one stand out mattress from the pack it would be the Koala Mattress.

Frequently asked mattress questions

What does mattress in a box mean?

A mattress in a box is an innovative way of packaging and delivering a mattress to your door. It is a regular mattress that has been compressed and vacuum-sealed in a box for easy transportation. All you need to do is unroll it, lay it flat, and let it expand.

This provides convenience and saves time since you don't have to go out shopping for a mattress. Just browse your favourite online store, place your order, and have it delivered right to your door.

Is it a good idea to buy a mattress online?

Yes, it is absolutely okay to buy a mattress online. In fact, more and more people are doing it because of the convenience and wide selection of options available.

When buying online, make sure to do your research and look for reviews from previous customers to ensure that you're getting a quality product. Also, check the return policy of the store to make sure you're covered if anything goes wrong.

That said, online shopping is a great way to find the perfect mattress for you at an affordable price.

What firmness is ideal for stomach sleepers?

Stomach sleepers typically require a mattress that is on the firmer side. This helps keep their spine in proper alignment and reduces aches or pains caused by the waist area sinking into the bed.

Stomach and back sleepers should look for mattresses that are medium-firm or firm and contain supportive layers such as high-density foam or pocket springs. This will ensure that their body remains properly supported while they sleep.

What's the difference between an innerspring vs pocket spring mattress?

Pocket springs, also known as pocketed coils, are individually wrapped and contoured to provide targeted support. This allows the mattress to conform to your body shape and relieve pressure points.

Innerspring mattresses are made using a traditional system of springs that are connected together to create one unit. This type of mattress is generally firmer and less supportive than a pocket spring mattress, which can be beneficial for back sleepers who need more support.

What's the difference between tempur and other memory foams?

Tempur is a type of memory foam that was developed by NASA to provide body-contouring comfort. It can be more expensive than other types of memory foam due to its superior construction and special cooling technology.

Other types of memory foam are usually lighter and more affordable than Tempur. They are designed to provide cushioning and comfort, but not necessarily the same level of body-contouring support that Tempur offers.

However, this doesn't mean that newer memory foam brands are inferior or lacking in quality. In fact, many of them have, over time, proved to be just as comfortable and supportive as Tempur. It all comes down to personal preference and budget.