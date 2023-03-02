Times Past: March 3, 1927

On this day, The Canberra Times reported on the Victorian government organised tourist visit to the capital.
In a strong opening to the story, it was stated that jaded men of business in search of a healthful holiday and freedom from the cares and worries of money-making are finding immense enjoyment in the circular trips organised by the Victorian Tourist Bureau.
The initiative had seen approximately 100 visitors in the previous week pass through the town. The second group was less than the first number, only numbering around 55 people.
The tourists who enjoyed the trip all travelled on a train known as the "Reso" train which stood for Victorian Resources Development Tour.
The Victorian railway authorities along with the Tourist Bureau looked after their passengers with a comfortable train and amenities for the week-long journey.
The organised trip took passengers through Yallourn, via Orbost, Mallacoota Inlet, Eden, Twofold Bay, Bega, Cooma and finally on to the national capital.
Canberra was touted as the 'piece-de-resistance' of the trip and every point of interest was visited around the ACT, from the New Parliament House to the Mount Stromlo Observatory.
Visitors were very appreciative of all the information being passed on and were grateful to Mr Meldon Hall and the Federal Commission staff who showed the sights in one day that could have taken others a fortnight.
The experiment was aimed to remove the prejudice from Victorian minds about the capital.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.