Thursday's suggestion daily letter deliveries by Australia Post could be scrapped will undoubtedly cue howls of outrage across the nation.
Waiting for the postman has been a daily Australian ritual for more than 200 years. Any proposed reduction in deliveries as part of a modernisation program will be controversial.
That was demonstrated in 2020 when, as a result of the pandemic, Australia Post slashed dozens of jobs, suspended priority letter services, and scaled back letter and small parcel deliveries to every second day.
While those changes were only temporary, they were widely criticised by customers and unions.
This echoed a similar response to Australia Post's decision to axe 900 jobs when it split its mail and package delivery services in two in 2014.
That decision, like the review into the future of the organisation announced by the Communications Minister Michelle Rowlands on Thursday, was driven by a decline in letter deliveries.
The then chief executive Ahmed Fahour said unless the organisation restructured it was facing billion dollar year-on-year losses.
"Losses in letters are now, for the first time, overwhelming the profits we make in parcels," he said.
"Furthermore, without postal services reform, the losses in our letters business will reach a billion dollars per annum within a few years. By making these changes now, we can minimise the impact for our people, our broader workforce, our business and the community."
Fast forward nine years and the rhetoric is the same. The current CEO Paul Graham said "Australia Post's letters business has been in unstoppable decline since 2008 and the 214-year-old postal service faces an uncertain future as fewer people send letters and consumers increasingly embrace digital services".
It is a matter of public record the letters side of the business lost a record $190 million in the first half of this financial year.
While such losses are clearly not sustainable this presents tough choices to the government and Australia Post management given the strong attachment many people have to the service.
Daily mail deliveries have kept millions of migrants in touch with loved ones left far behind, they have brought personal dispatches from the front in every war this country has ever been involved in, and also kept the wheels of commerce and industry turning.
Australia Post's (formerly the Post Master General's department) contribution to overcoming the tyranny of distance cannot be overstated.
That's why Australia Post was corporatised rather than privatised in 1989. This recognised that delivering the mail is an essential service. Australia Post's unique community obligation means it cannot be regarded as "just another business".
That said Australia Post, like every other organisation disrupted by the digital age, is under increasing pressure to evolve and change.
Given no government would ever be willing to let it run at a perpetual loss with the deficit topped up by the tax payer restructuring is inevitable.
This can't take the form of a "slash and burn" attack on costs and services however. Community expectations - which are particularly high in regional centres where it can already take days and even weeks for letters to arrive from capital cities and interstate - must be met.
Australia Post's customers - effectively the entire population - have until April 27 to have their say on what should be done. Don't waste this opportunity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.