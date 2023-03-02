The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Australia Post faces a challenging future

By The Canberra Times
March 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia Post provides an essential service. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Thursday's suggestion daily letter deliveries by Australia Post could be scrapped will undoubtedly cue howls of outrage across the nation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.