Wallabies skipper James Slipper has returned to the ACT Brumbies starting side for Sunday's blockbuster clash against the Auckland Blues.
The veteran's promotion is one of few changes to the side that defeated the NSW Waratahs 31-25 in Sydney last week.
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has retained Ryan Lonergan and Jack Debreczeni in the halves for Sunday's Super Round contest in Melbourne.
The coach has been careful to manage the load of his Wallabies stars throughout the early weeks of the season, given they only completed an abbreviated preseason.
It played a key role in the decision to start Nic White and Noah Lolesio's Super Rugby campaigns on the bench and Larkham will look to the pair to guide the Brumbies home throughout the final 30 minutes for the second week in a row.
Slipper was another who has been eased into the fold and experienced a brief taste of action in the trial win over the Melbourne Rebels before producing a solid 40-minute stint after half-time last Friday.
Youngster Blake Schoupp, who was superb on debut in the win over the Waratahs, will play off the bench on Sunday.
Lachlan Lonergan has been named to make his return from illness as the starting hooker. With Connal McInerney unavailable after suffering a head knock last Friday, 37-year-old John Ulugia's remarkable comeback will continue for another week.
Larkham explained his vision for the year to White during the preseason and the scrumhalf expects it to pay off late in the Brumbies campaign.
"Steve's got a good grasp of the bigger picture," White said. "It's all about making sure we're firing at the back end of the year. We'll see a lot of rotation this year.
"One thing he learned in Europe is that to give the title a shake, you need good depth within the squad. You can't play guys week in, week out if you expect them to be firing in the finals.
"There's a whole lot of big picture thinking when looking at what the team looks like. We'll see plenty of rotation this year. I'm being eased in at the moment and see the bigger picture, there will be times it's the same for other guys.
"We're fortunate with the squad we've got, we saw Blake Schoupp do a phenomenal job, it gives a guy like James Slipper a rest, he's a guy who deserves a slow start into the season after what he's given to Australian rugby. That ability to give guys a rest, we'll see that pay dividends at the back end of the year."
