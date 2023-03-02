The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Wallabies veteran James Slipper returns to ACT Brumbies starting side for Auckland Blues clash

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
March 3 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Slipper is all smiles after being named to return to the ACT Brumbies starting side on Sunday. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Wallabies skipper James Slipper has returned to the ACT Brumbies starting side for Sunday's blockbuster clash against the Auckland Blues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.