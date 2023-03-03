The COVID-19 pandemic has been a major shock for the tourism industry, but recovery is underway.
The number of international tourists globally has grown two thirds of pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022 according to recent data from the World Tourism Organisation, with Europe leading the way having recovered more than 80 per cent of pre-pandemic volumes.
A new study by Curtin University's Bankwest Curtin Economics Centre and Tourism Research Cluster shows that much of Australia is broadly in line with the global trends.
The report, Go Your Own WA: Recovery and regeneration for the tourism industry in Western Australia shows that Western Australia recovered 62 per cent of its international tourist arrivals by November 2022.
The recovery of tourism is certainly good news for the economy.
The sector contributed $121 billion to national output, worth around 6 per cent of total industry gross value added, and directly employed 665,000 people across the country in the year before the onset of COVID-19.
The pandemic had a devastating effect on much of the tourism industry across Australia, especially in those parts of the country that have relied heavily on tourism dollars to support local economies and keep people in work.
But the path to recovery also presents an opportunity for the sector to reconsider some of its more entrenched practices. In the words of Winston Churchill, "never let a crisis go to waste."
The report asks a panel of tourism stakeholders and experts to reflect on how the sector can best recover the ground lost during the pandemic, and to capture a larger share of what has become a fiercely competitive market.
Many of those interviewed highlight labour shortages and regional housing among the priorities that require urgent attention.
The two challenges are intrinsically related, with many who work in tourism and hospitality struggling to find affordable accommodation in the very areas where tourism workers are in highest demand.
Both of these issues have been amplified because of the impacts of COVID-19.
But Australia's tourism sector faces a number of underlying issues that predate the pandemic and have been simmering for some time.
One of the priorities that attracted the strongest consensus among stakeholders relates to the need for a stronger focus on sustainability.
And to achieve this, the tourism industry needs something of a paradigm shift through product innovation, industry collaboration and government leadership.
Stakeholders also suggest this should be accompanied by effective communication to reassure high-worth travellers that Australia is taking sustainability and climate change seriously.
The new report also features insights and perspectives from a survey of 1200 residents in Western Australia's main tourism regions, with data collected in November 2022 and January 2023.
The survey shows that residents are well aware of the contribution that tourism makes to the local economy, and to the availability of jobs, services and retail options in their respective regions.
They also recognise the positive influence that tourism makes towards a vibrant, lively atmosphere and in supporting the conservation of the environment.
But residents also voice concerns that tourism impacts negatively on prices of land, houses, and rentals, particularly in regional areas, as well as the potentially detrimental effects of tourism on the environment.
A key takeaway from the research is that residents are sophisticated in their perception of tourism and understand its potential to both protect and harm the environment and their communities.
It all comes down to how tourism is planned and conducted.
And residents' voices are a sensitive early warning system as to whether or how a sustainable pathway can be pursued.
Tourism can be a force for good.
But it is necessary for tourism planners to systematically monitor local residents' opinions and understand their feelings about tourism.
Their voices must be heard to ensure the tourism industry grows in a way that benefits everyone.
Bringing the local community and tourism professionals together in this conversation strengthens the positive attitudes of residents towards the development of the tourism industry in their region.
Australia needs a community that genuinely welcomes tourists, because the hospitality and warmth extended to visitors is a key differentiating factor in the fierce post-COVID-19 competition for tourists, especially for high-worth travellers.
Prioritising the involvement of locals in tourism development will unlock the full potential of tourism during this period of recovery.
Because ultimately, tourism is everyone's business.
