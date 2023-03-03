The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Tourism is everyone's business: Improving tourism via 'local listening'

By Michael Volgger, Daniel Kiely
March 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The recovery of tourism is certainly good news for the economy. Picture Shutterstock

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a major shock for the tourism industry, but recovery is underway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.