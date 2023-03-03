Nic Broes wasn't sure what to expect when he agreed to join Queanbeyan and return to Canberra first grade cricket.
Leading the competition's run scoring tally certainly wasn't top of the list.
A Bathurst talent who played for Western District while studying in Canberra, Broes returned home and took a step back from the sport last summer.
A desire to test himself against the best, and a few chats with Queanbeyan captain Dean Solway, led to a comeback on the 21-year-old's terms.
Broes still lives in Bathurst and trains on his own or with his former club before driving to Canberra to play in the ACT competition on the weekends.
After making a slow start to the summer, the opener broke through in early January with a stunning 201* against ANU and he hasn't looked back.
Broes has compiled 815 runs for the season, eight more than Ginninderra skipper Rhys Healy with one round to play.
Such has been Queanbeyan's dominance this year, teammates Tyler van Luin (766) and Solway (747) sit third and fourth.
"I had some conversations with Tyler and Dean around what works for them," he said. "I was trying to find a balance of how I feel when I'm in my groove and what I need to do to get into that mindset.
"It was important to try stay relaxed and not think too far ahead or focus on results. If I try play my role in the side, everything else will take care of itself."
While the top four teams have been decided, there are multiple permutations in play to decide the finishing order. Queanbeyan sit two points clear of Ginninderra, with Weston Creek Molonglo six points further back and Eastlake another four behind.
Ginninderra and Weston Creek Molonglo will face off this weekend, with Queanbeyan to take on Western District.
Broes' dominance at club level has not gone unnoticed and he quickly caught the eye of ACT Comets coach Mick Delaney.
A National Second XI debut followed last month and he's considering a full-time move to Canberra or Sydney in order to take the next step in his career.
Solway has seen plenty of talented cricketers progress through the ranks and knows Broes has the skills to follow in Blake Macdonald's footsteps to the Sheffield Shield.
"Blake's had a few good seasons in Sydney now, he's a quality player," Solway said. "Nic has a little bit of work to do to get there but he can take his game to the next level.
"I'd love to see him keep playing with Queanbeyan but if he does go down the path of Sydney, he'll go well up there."
Broes' journey has turned plenty of heads and highlighted the value placed on first-grade performances by Comets coaches.
The pathway will evolve next season, with the re-establishment of the Comets as a standalone side in the Second XI competition and Solway said the region has the talent to match it with the bigger states.
"It's positive seeing someone rewarded for quality performances in Canberra cricket," Solway said.
"The standard is a little bit lower but Nic has dominated and deserved the chance. Hopefully moving forward we can see a bit more of it. I'd like to see the Canberra guys in Sydney back leading the team and if they are all playing, we could have a competitive second XI team."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
