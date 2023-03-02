The Canberra Times
Hall Markets are on this Sunday

Updated March 2 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 5:30pm
A new stallholder this month will be Once Upon a Door fairy doors. Picture Facebook

There is always plenty of fun to be had at Hartley Hall Markets, which are on this Sunday.

