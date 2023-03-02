Hall Markets are on this Sunday

There is always plenty of fun to be had at Hartley Hall Markets, which are on this Sunday.
It's a great family day out, all while supporting Hartley Lifecare's disability programs and services.
The markets are on Sunday from 10am to 3pm on Sunday at the Hall showgrounds in Victoria Street.
Entry is by gold coin donation with lots of stalls offering everything from plants to jewellery to food as well as live music.
A new stallholder this month will be Once Upon a Door fairy doors.
