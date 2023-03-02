The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Bigger role for ACT pharmacists to ease pressure on health services

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated March 3 2023 - 8:33am, first published 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael O'Donnell from O'Connor, right, and Daniel Smith at Capital Chemist pharmacy in Lyneham. Picture by James Croucher

Pharmacists are to be given a much bigger role in healthcare under new rules made by the ACT government. The aim is to ease pressure on hospitals and surgeries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.