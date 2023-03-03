What's hot this autumn | Trending

Be inspired this season by the great outdoors, holiday mementos, decades past and the beauty of a golden glow.
Superfresco Teal Tegula Wallpaper, $90 (52cm x 10m). Staying safe with white is so last year - consider decorating your walls this autumn and think of it as dopamine dressing for the home. bunnings.com.au
Lucy dress, $359. Ruby reds dominated the catwalks during recent fashion weeks, a beautifully rich nod to autumnal colour. roohcollective.com
Bodin boots in mocha suede, $399.95. Skinny heels are back, on a bevy of boots that never go out of style. aliasmae.com.au
Gold leaf dish, from $29.95. Decorate your home with biophilia-inspired design and objects. jameslane.com.au
Leather bomber jacket, $799.95. Everyone's transeasonal must-have is an absolute classic. scotch-soda.com.au
Elis oversized tee, $445. Part of the Divine Domain collection that perfectly encapsulates the modern day women. kateford.com.au
Essential eyeshadow palette in Brown Sugar, $45. Embrace the make-up shades that were so loved in the 1990s. innisfreeaustralia.com.au
Eco Traveller in Peperonata, $129. Individualise your look with favourite finds from previous vacays. This new range has a versatile colour palette that captures the essence of warm, sun-filled days and culinary delights. mimmiterra.com
Melt small chandelier in copper, $8890. Designed by Tom Dixon, this encapsulates the dramatic lighting that can transform a space. montauklightingco.com
Arcadia serving bowl, $79.95. Create a wonderfully eclectic table setting with warmly toned floral designs and geometric patterns. maxwellandwilliams.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
