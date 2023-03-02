Canberra start-up helps government and top organisations to build a capability edge

EarlyBirds founders, Kris Poria and Jeff Penrose. Picture supplied

According to EarlyBirds founders, Kris Poria and Jeff Penrose, if you want to build an ongoing capability edge in any organisation or in society, you need to enable early adopters and innovators. They call them EarlyBirds.

These are the 13-14 per cent of people or organisations that are recognised through research as key change agents for innovation and transformation. EarlyBirds identified this gap and opportunity in the market and launched their open innovation ecosystem platform and services in 2019 to connect both sides.

Chairman of Epicorp, Ken Kroeger says: "Given Epicorp's background working with and funding companies at all stages of growth, supporting EarlyBirds was an easy decision.



"Their platform offers a viable and quantifiable solution to a problem that until now has been difficult and expensive for organisations to solve.



"The highly experienced team at EarlyBirds has done a great job bringing their product to market across a number of sectors and geographies and the feedback from their customers, some of the world's highest performing organisations, defence forces and high-profile government agencies, confirms the value that the Early Birds platform delivers."

EarlyBirds is a Canberra based start-up and due to high demand they have a presence in the US. According to them, global industry spends over $3 trillion on research and development creating new products and services.



The EarlyBirds AI powered platform captures and dynamically monitors over 4.5 million organisations across the globe covering start-up, scaleup and mature companies in all sectors. If any organisation can get strategic access to that kind of capacity, they could very quickly scale their innovation capability as well as increase their organisational agility to build that much needed capability edge.

EarlyBirds builds and continuously monitors holistic ecosystems using Innovation Maps based on key Industry domains that an organisation is working in as well as in disruptive and emerging technologies that might be impacting their industry.



On top of this, EarlyBirds has created frameworks for solving wicked problems including tools for enterprise collaboration and workflow for managing ongoing open innovation.



If an organisation needs enterprise level assistance with an ongoing innovation, the EarlyBirds Explorer Program is specifically designed to enable these activities to achieve the desired outputs.

In 2022, Commodore Michael Turner, director-general of Force Exploration Branch, Force Design Division for the Department of Defence praised its pilot results with EarlyBirds.



"The pilot demonstrated that Joint Concepts could not only provide ideas for future Defence Force Design, but provide insights into the technological feasibility of these ideas by pairing with EarlyBirds to develop industry innovation maps linked to the underlying concept, in this case, the Joint Cyber Concept," Commodore Turner said.

EarlyBirds has been working with various government agencies as well as top ASX and Fortune 500 companies providing them strategic and tactical support on emerging and disruptive technology to achieve specific outcomes to build an ongoing capability edge.



Some of the key use cases include insights into industry capabilities, emerging domain and technologies trends, sourcing innovators both sovereign and global, looking into industry capability gaps where strategic research investment can be made, solving wicked problems, understanding supply chain resilience and increasing pace of adoption.

Rebecca Shrimpton, Director, the Sydney Dialogue and Australian Strategic Policy Institute, says, the capability that has been developed by EarlyBirds has enormous potential to catalyse collaboration between innovators on the bleeding edge of technology, investors looking to inject capital into emerging and critical technologies, and policy makers seeking to build industrial capabilities in areas of national significance.



"This has long been a missing piece of the puzzle.



"There is clear strategic alignment between the platform EarlyBirds has developed and the policy priorities of the government and the commercial interests of the tech and industry sectors.



"I am thrilled to see an Australian start-up with this vision and mission-orientation. It has the potential to underpin significantly enhanced cooperation across national and regional boundaries in the shared interest of Australia and its partners," she said.

EarlyBirds applies an open innovation approach to its platform and services that are specifically designed to facilitate collaboration between Innovator (start-up, scaleup and mature) and Early Adopters organisations.



Open innovation is used to define our world now where knowledge and innovation is distributed across the globe. The result of this is, no one person, an organisation or a country could expect to be knowledgeable across all types of business and technology domains.



Also, relying on internal research is not enough and it is necessary to apply what is termed an 'outside in' approach to identify relevant Innovators to partner or engage with to solve challenges or seize opportunities.



There are many benefits from using an open innovation approach including reduced research costs and time, identifying local sovereign innovative companies to build local capabilities and much more. Open innovation can be applied to any type of industry domain or technology type from well-known to those that are emerging and disruptive.

Dr Tom Janoshalmi, Senior Vice President at SAP and an advisory board member at EarlyBirds says EarlyBirds connects over 4 million global innovators across all industries, including key digital specialists in areas like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, with large enterprise early adopters.



"The role EarlyBirds plays is essential to making innovation adoption real and at the required speed.



"Different industries can have different innovation roadmaps, however they all strive to create resilient supply chains and sustainable, intelligent enterprises that operate in a smart network," he said.

EarlyBirds has already got traction with early adopter organisations in the key industries like Mining, Energy, Pharmaceutical/Biotech and public sector.

