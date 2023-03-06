This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The fear was intense. The tunnel walls closed in as the walk became a shuffle, then a crouch. Sweat stung the eyes. Legs began to cramp. The smell of damp earth made it difficult to breathe. The heart raced as panic rose and the sensation of suffocation took hold.
"Sorry, I have to get out," I whimpered to the person behind me. "I think I'm going to die."
Back on the surface a few minutes later, drinking in the hot tropical air and sunshine, the crackle of an AK47 at the nearby tourist firing range sounded like music after that ill-judged foray into what felt like hell.
It's something no Echidna should admit. I've never been good in confined underground places but the Cu Chi tunnels near Ho Chi Minh City were next-level bad. Enduring the briefest taste of them was hard enough; how anyone lived, fought, died in them through the Vietnam War is unimaginable.
I'd forgotten about that day until last week. Until Stuart Robert appeared at the robodebt royal commission.
There have been plenty of low points through the hearings but his was the lowest. Subterranean low and suffocating in what it revealed about the labyrinthine thinking of the political class.
Robert's justification for peddling falsehoods and misleading information about the flawed, illegal and, sadly, deadly debt recovery scheme despite his own "massive" misgivings was "cabinet solidarity". He didn't believe the scheme was lawful but being a cabinet minister meant he had to support it.
As Brother Stuey uttered the words, it was as if commissioner Catherine Holmes had lifted a rock, scattering the crawlies beneath. Her incredulity was palpable. Ours should be too.
Labor's Bill Shorten described Robert's reasoning as "peak bizarre".
"Cabinet solidarity means you've got to support a policy but I don't think it means that you're allowed to make up facts to support the policy," he said.
Barnaby Joyce offered that instead of peddling dodgy facts, the better tactic Robert could have used was to not answer questions from the media about the scheme. No matter their stripe, successful politicians are adept at sidestepping questions.
Robert did take responsibility for the government's failure with the scheme. "But I also take responsibility for being the minister to call it out to say we've got to get advice and stop it," he said. Only trouble is, a week after he called it out, he was still peddling falsehoods to the media about robodebt.
As the royal commission digs deeper into the robodebt compost heap - as it plumbs new depths - it unearths something new and more noxious every day. It's as if the commissioner and counsel assisting are descending into a tunnel system full of nasty surprises, the corpses of good government and common decency among them.
It's a brave soul that ventures into that heart of darkness.
- More electric vehicles were sold in Australia in February than hybrids, as supply struggles appeared to bite Toyota. All up, 5932 electric vehicles were sold, accounting for a 6.8 per cent share of the overall market. Hybrids were just behind with 5716 sales and a 6.6 per cent share, while just 454 plug-in hybrids were sold for a market share of just 0.5 per cent.
- The Home Affairs Department needs to change "quite a bit" from its formerly "narrow lens" as Australia faces "relentless" foreign interference attempts, climate change, homegrown terrorism and nearby conflicts, its minister has said. The department's overhaul coincides with the country entering a "very difficult period", Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said.
- Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull will front the royal commission into the unlawful robodebt scheme. Mr Turnbull is due to give evidence today, as the commission enters its last week of hearings. He will be asked questions about his knowledge of the scheme, which operated while he was prime minister between 2015 and 2018.
THEY SAID IT: "I used to say in the cabinet room, 'confidence is not like a can of Popeye spinach - you can't take the top off and swallow it down.' You know, confidence has to be earned." - Paul Keating
YOU SAID IT: Garry took a swing at the Nationals during a swing through Tasmania, where the mobile coverage in the bush was so bad, Google Maps failed.
John from Port Macquarie says: "The Nats represent electorate laziness par-excellence. I nickname our local member 'Penumbra' because he is always in the shadows. Despite claiming to talk to people, few can remember talking to him. Rarely seen."
Lee says: "I live in Wagga where we had the pleasure of having the deputy PM as our member, where he has been the incumbent since Kay Hull retired. Our roads, schools, health and telco reach are pretty bad. Even though we are in town, the only telco that works in my house is Telstra. The excuse: you are on the wrong side of the hill (and it is just a hill). However, he is now pressuring the government to get it right and fix the black holes."
Sue agrees: "Oh Echidna! You've hit a nerve with me! Our local Nats candidate in the NSW elections has been quoted as saying she is still making up her mind about climate change. I hope the climate will await her decision! Peter's cartoon was brilliant and said it all so succinctly, even down to the flies circling Barnaby's mindless face. Love it all, thank you."
Heather still uses paper maps: "I regularly update my Melway, the latest in the car, the previous in the house. Print maps actually show you where you are and where you need to go to get to where you want to be. I mourn the loss of strip maps which were the best thing for travelling outside cities. As for the Gnats, your wife said it all."
John from country Victoria enjoys good mobile coverage but: "My grandfather was cousin to Black Jack McEwen so I have some fondness for what used to be the Country Party but the reality now is that most members are in Queensland and it seems clear it's now the Mining or Fossil Fuel Party."
Steve says: "Your article struck a chord with me today because back in the 1970s we lived not far from Nowhere Else, but in South Australia. We had no mobile phones then, but you can find our farm (read 'scrub block') on Google Maps if you search for Mitchell, South Australia. We only had a landline phone because I had a friend who was a linesman and I laid the cable with my own bulldozer - all the cable assigned to Eyre Peninsula that year. At night, when you looked north through our kitchen window, there was a light far in the distance. It was at Nowhere Else. I used to say we lived at the back of nowhere! Keep up the good work with Echidna, I always read it and usually agree with your point of view."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
