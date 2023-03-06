Steve says: "Your article struck a chord with me today because back in the 1970s we lived not far from Nowhere Else, but in South Australia. We had no mobile phones then, but you can find our farm (read 'scrub block') on Google Maps if you search for Mitchell, South Australia. We only had a landline phone because I had a friend who was a linesman and I laid the cable with my own bulldozer - all the cable assigned to Eyre Peninsula that year. At night, when you looked north through our kitchen window, there was a light far in the distance. It was at Nowhere Else. I used to say we lived at the back of nowhere! Keep up the good work with Echidna, I always read it and usually agree with your point of view."