Especially when overcooked wickets are smoking out Holkar Stadium, with treacherously turning wickets swindling batters and turning knives into the chests of pitch doctors.
But you can't stop watching.
India folding for 109 on the opening day thanks to a rookie spinner who wasn't even a part of the original touring party makes for compelling viewing, so too the idea that Todd Murphy gets home from a night out and empties his phone, keys, wallet and Virat Kohli from his pockets.
Usman Khawaja's gritty 60 might as well have been 150, Nathan Lyon's eight-wicket haul conquered masters of spin in their own conditions in Indore.
You could seldom look away, because a horrendous pitch makes for must-watch cricket.
Which is why you had to tune in on Friday afternoon when Australia began their fourth innings pursuit of 76.
You weren't talking about it around the water cooler when you rolled into the office in the morning. Nobody has those anymore. But your group chat was already in overdrive.
Conventional wisdom says 76 is a total you run down with relative ease, maybe losing two or three along the way because your top order want to get the job done and kick back with a beer. The fact 76 "feels like a big total" means conventional wisdom has gone the way of the dodo.
But, surely Australia run it down, right? Yeah, but "I don't want to jinx us", such is the mystique of a violently seesawing affair in India.
The visitors did it easy. Travis Head was unbeaten on 49, Marnus Labuschagne 28, to secure a nine-wicket win and book a place in the world Test championship final.
India's pitch doctoring blew up in their faces. India's batting coach Vikram Rathour was left to admit "it did a lot more than we expected".
Twists and turns are what makes Test cricket great.
Look over the Tasman for a glimpse of what New Zealand and England recently produced. The Black Caps completed a dramatic fightback on the last day to win by one run and become only the fourth team in history to win a Test after being forced to follow on.
India will continue to prepare wickets tailored to their strengths as curators work to give their nations the points they need to qualify for the world Test championship final.
India are traditionally shameless when it comes to pitch doctoring. All three Tests in this series have finished inside three days, somewhat fitting in the age of Twenty20 cricket and TikTok videos, but it has often made for pulsating viewing.
As would the Australians tearing through an opposition line-up on a seaming deck at home.
Cast your mind back to a dour summer on our shores. The West Indies and South Africa proved to be subpar opposition - but one game stands out.
A two-day Test in Brisbane was an incredible shootout between two of the world's best fast bowling cartels. Gabba curator David Sandurski was apologetic afterwards, saying he needed to be better. The pitch was rated below average by the ICC match referee yet again, it was viewing that would almost beggar belief.
One can only wonder what this Indore wicket will be rated in a system lacking even a shred of consistency. The man in charge of the rating is Chris Broad, who rated as "poor" the Galle pitch Lyon took five wickets on during his debut in 2011.
Now we wait to see what he rates the deck upon which Lyon has become the most prolific bowler in Border-Gavaskar trophy history.
Lyon took 8-64 to set up Australia's run chase. His seventh wicket was the Australian spinner's 112th against India, breaking the record held by Anil Kumble for most wickets in Tests between the two nations.
It puts the Australian above Kumble [111], Ravichandran Ashwin [106], Harbhajan Singh [95] and Ravindra Jadeja [84] in Border-Gavaskar Trophy matches.
The Australian had already became the most successful spinner to play against India, going past Sri Lanka legend an all-time leading Test wicket-taker Muttiah Muralitharan.
Plucked out of relative obscurity to debut for Australia in 2011, Lyon's 479 Test wickets elevate him to eighth on the all-time list.
The GOAT, the Lyon King. Either moniker will do for a man who can no longer be doubted as a genuine match-winner.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
