The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Analysis

Pitch imperfect: Why you can't stop watching Australia and India's cricket classic

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated March 3 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Lyon put Australia in control and become the leading wicket-taker in Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests. Picture Getty Images

Life's a pitch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.