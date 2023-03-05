Keeping promises means election risk

Anthony Albanese seems to have learnt some lessons from the experience of Bill Shorten.
Before the 2019 election, the previous Labor leader promised - or threatened, if you prefer - changes to franking credits which would have ended tax refunds worth a total of around $6 billion for retired shareholders.
In defeat, Mr Shorten himself conceded that he had "misread the mood about franking credits". The widespread belief is that his misreading went a long way towards the Coalition retaining power.
It may explain why Mr Albanese is treading very carefully when it comes to taxation and superannuation - not that he wouldn't already have recognised the political dangers in that particular minefield anyway.
In Labor's euphoria after the victory last year, many of its supporters were urging the new prime minister to ditch a pre-election commitment to enact a tax cut he inherited from the Coalition. The retention of the so-called "stage three tax cut" was promised before the economy worsened so, ran the reasoning on the left, the new government need not be bound by the pledge. Conditions have changed so policy can change was the reasoning.
There was a lot of pressure but Mr Albanese did resist. The promise was made, and he knew the political cost of breaking it.
He has talked several times of his second term - the referendum on the republic, for example, will not happen unless Labor wins again, so Mr Albanese is thinking long term. If he is to win again, he will need to keep the votes of many better-off voters who are not often thought of as the natural Labor constituency.
These people keep a close eye on their super. And they, like all voters, would remember broken promises, particularly when it comes to taxation.
Labor is traditionally vulnerable to the charge it promises rectitude before an election but loosens the purse strings after one.
With all this in mind, Mr Albanese is wise to say that his government's increase in taxes on superannuation profits would only happen after the next election.
But that offers the Liberals a powerful weapon when that election comes.
This is not a negligible risk to Labor. Its honeymoon will not last. Post-election euphoria wanes. New governments bump up against realities and tough choices have to be made. Popularity drops.
Labor is already trying to get the next election's arguments won. The Treasurer said after the announcement of the proposed superannuation change that it was "modest". The vast majority - 99.5 per cent - would be unaffected.
But "modest" is a debatable term - and a very debatable term in the heat of an election.
But Labor's problem is that raising taxes on the earnings in super funds may make even voters unaffected by the change uneasy. Labor's intention is to raise the tax on funds with a balance of $3 million or more - but those with a balance below may fear further action.
With all this in mind, Labor is treading through this minefield with skill. It's not quite broken the pledge because a Liberal victory would negate its plan. The voters can still decide. But it has given the Liberals good material for them to use in their campaign to return to power.
Mr Albanese and Jim Chalmers both exude grown-up responsibility. Their demeanour of decency and calm intelligence may have helped them win the election.
They have done the right thing by not quite breaking the promise not to tamper with super, but they - and we - will know how wise it was politically only after the election in 2025.
