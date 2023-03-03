The Canberra Times

Defined benefits superannuation doesn't have tax concessions

By Letters to the Editor
March 4 2023 - 5:30am
The taxation changes being proposed by Dr Jim Chalmers will not affect defined benefit superannuation recipients. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

As a recipient of defined benefits superannuation I am concerned it has become an easy target, particularly for News Ltd.

