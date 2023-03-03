Defined benefits superannuation doesn't have tax concessions

As a recipient of defined benefits superannuation I am concerned it has become an easy target, particularly for News Ltd.
There are some aspects that don't appear to be widely recognised.
These pensions are subject to normal tax rates. They are not tax free. That said, there is a limited tax credit available which is subject to income limits.
There is no inheritance provision. Once the recipient and their dependent spouse dies no more money is paid.
It is difficult to see therefore how defined benefit pensions have any of the tax advantages that would be addressed by the government's proposed changes to the Superannuation Guarantee.
I have no problem with people who have a lot of money, provided they earned it honestly and ethically.
I also have no problem with people who who took advantage of the Superannuation Guarantee scheme's overly generous tax concessions; it was quite legal.
The blame rests with the Howard government which introduced the current level of concessions decades ago and also with the governments of all stripes which, since then, have failed to rectify the situation.
That said, I do have a problem with individuals, lobby groups and politicians who oppose the proposed small changes to reduce - not abolish - those concessions for people with balances above $3 million. They say it is unfair. How so? There are degrees of unfairness.
I invite them to join me any day of the week when I visit my wife in her nursing home. It is staffed by under-trained, under-respected, under-paid people trying their best despite staff shortages.
Then there are the many residents who, because of this, receive "assembly line" service more often than the individual care they deserve. Now that's unfair.
Come on Aussies. You're better than this. Support the modest changes.
Labor, when in opposition, was great at criticising whatever Scott Morrison did during the pandemic.
They wanted to build quarantine centres, to throw $300 of taxpayers money at everyone who got the jab (multiply that by 20 million), and were hypercritical of what was going on in aged care centres.
Since coming to government Albanese has presided over a "white elephant" quarantine centre in Queensland, complained endlessly about the debt but has done nothing to erase, and given millions of dollars to other countries.
What he doesn't say is that more people have died in aged care from or with COVID during the eight months Labor has been in office than in the previous two years under Scott Morrison.
When in opposition Albanese said Scott Morrison "had only one job". It look's like he is struggling with his big time.
I believe the GST is a regressive tax. It bites the poor much harder than the middle class or the rich.
Proponents of raising the GST don't seem to have noticed cost of living pressures have increased dramatically. On recent shopping expeditions I've noticed people have been returning items to the shelves because they can't afford them.
Any government with an ounce of sense would know that now is not the time to increase the GST.
Warwick Beutler (Letters, March 2) is dismayed at the "rapid Americanisation of our language". I am just as dismayed at the almost total Americanisation of Australia's economy. Have a look at the ownership of the largest public companies, agricultural land and other assets, and our strategic interests.
Australia's defence and military weapons manufacturing industries are now largely owned by US weapons corporations such as Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Boeing, and Northrop-Grumman. The deep integration of Australia's defence industries and economy into the US military-industrial complex greatly influences Australia's foreign and defence policies.
The US now describes Australia as the most important base for the projection of US power in the Indo-Pacific.
Apart from Japan and South Korea Australia now has more American military personnel stationed here than any other country in Asia. This number is predicted by Clinton Fernandes to grow to 50,000 by the end of the decade. Loss of language? What about loss of sovereignty?
Many commentators have long suggested there's a need for a national discussion about reforming the tax system.
We even had the Henry review (commissioned by the Rudd government) which, in 2009, provided a set of ideas to guide the debate.
But then we have scaremongers like N Ellis (Letters, March 2) and ultimately nothing happens because it's all too politically difficult.
Ellis says Dr Chalmers has lost his trust and vote because he's put reasonable ideas out there for community consideration.
I doubt Dr Chalmers and the ALP ever had Ellis' vote. Let's just get on with the discussion. Let that discussion be based on the merits of the suggestions, not upon who made them.
It's amazing to see so many senior public servants and ministers looking at emails about robodebt they received and sent but have no recollection of them.
I would love to see QC Greggery ask these people if they would have accepted those that Services Australia served with robodebt notices saying "I don't know" or "I have no recollection of that" as a reason for not paying.
I would also love to see these ministers and public servants have to apply for their own pay cheques and superannuation from an agency which forgot about them, had no people available to see them or answer their questions, and whose web site made it deliberately hard for them to get any answer on why they hadn't been paid.
Maybe, if these people have such deficient memories and find it difficult to recall deliberate legal advice that what they are doing is illegal, they might need to be relieved of their duties until their memories return?
Forget the airport as the site for a high speed rail station. The owners could compromise the station because of competition for passengers. Or the airport might relocate due to population pressures.
A comprehensive professional study, compiled by the Infrastructure Department, under then Minister, Anthony Albanese, chose Civic as the preferred site years ago.
This involves a tunnel under Mt Ainslie and the length of Ainslie Avenue. There would be no expensive land acquisitions. It would also be quieter and faster and would deliver passengers into the heart of the city.
There is now firm scientific evidence that human civilisation is in grave danger of collapse, but most people are unaware of the challenge we face. Two books, published in recent weeks, explore the challenge.
Julian Cribb, a Canberra based science writer's new book How to Fix a Broken Planet: Advice for Surviving the 21st Century" outlines a detailed plan of action.
Earth for All. A Survival Guide for Humanity has been written by a group of international authors, economists and scientists for the Club of Rome.
It is now 50 years since the Club of Rome published The limits to Growth.
The authors make an urgent case for five major "turnarounds" in relation to climate change, food security, inequality, poverty and gender equity.
Both books are highly recommended reading for people concerned about a future for our children.
Thank you for your courageous and persistent reporting on the Royal Commission into robodebt.
That many thousands of people were seriously adversely affected by this diabolical program, to the point of doing themselves self-harm and, in some cases, reportedly taking their own lives, beggars belief.
Yet little of what has come to light has been widely reported across the mainstream media.
Instead we see ongoing hand wringing about the war in Ukraine, celebrations of the PM marching at the Mardi Gras, and the furore over superannuation tax changes.
There is no mention of strengthening support for people living below the poverty line.
Many Australians are still being victimised for a plight over which they have no control.
I guess its all about priorities - both the government's and the media's.
We should be sad and ashamed.
I wish to correct my previous letter (Letters, February 28). "Hard copy" light rail timetables are printed on the walls of each light rail station.
So another 64 migrant seekers have died off Italy's south coast. We have heard such news in the past and we will, unfortunately, in the future unless richer nations (G-20) embark on massive economic development of those countries by sacrificing their military expenditures.
Even though I am not gay I did enjoy bits of the Mardi Gras parade in Sydney. What I did not like was the protesters with their loud hailers. It is a celebration, not a protest march. As for Senator Thorpe lying in front of a police car what a disgrace. She should be thrown out of the senate and take her bile elsewhere.
Roderick Holesgrove (Letters, February 27) asks "why would you print such muck?" about a letter opposing support for Ukraine. It's because the more outrageous , divisive or stupid a letter is the more likely it is that it will generate a responses. That is what the letters pages, a public forum, are about.
I strongly support a doubling of tax on Super balances over $3 million and I would also support a further reduction to $1.9 million, indexed. It's about time that the wealth in Australia was shared more equitably. It is long past the time to put a stop to tax payer-funded inheritances for the rich and the entitled few.
There is a lack of hydrotherapy pools in the ACT for those of us with chronic pain. ArthritisACT provides low cost sessions, however these are almost always fully subscribed.
Ray Blackmore (Letters, March 2) is spot on in reminding us that the Constitution deals with the principle while the parliament debates and legislates the detail. Many of the loudest objectors to the Voice are actually speaking out against the democratic system doing its job.
One big jetliner crash would shake the planet on its axis but when University of Melbourne research shows 11,000 people die, 19,000 are hospitalized and there are 66,000 asthma case spikes a year as a result of automotive air pollution this merely enhances GDP.
Leaving aside that Australia has no nuclear weapons nor plans to acquire them, it is hard to credit to Margaret Beavis's assertion unilateral disarmament makes a country safer ("Here's how to tone down the nuclear threat", canberrratimes.com.au, February 25). Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in exchange for international guarantees and the rest, as they say in the classics, is history.
