The move to fast-track a ban on silica stone benchtops has local businesses concerned about what it means for their future.
One Canberra business owner says a total ban could be an "absolute disaster".
Earlier this week, state and territory work health and safety ministers unanimously agreed to Safe Work Australia's plan to reduce workplace exposure to respirable crystalline silica.
It comes amid industry calls to ban popular engineered stone products which, when cut, can expose workers to deadly silicosis lung disease.
Adam Batley, owner of The Kitchen Company based in Fyshwick, said silica-based stone benchtops are his customers' top choice when designing kitchens.
"Nationally, a total ban would be an absolute disaster," Mr Batley said.
"I reckon up to 95 per cent of our benchtops that we are installing for clients are this engineered product.
"So it would be a massive hit, it would be a massive blow."
The average kitchen installation costs between $35,000 to $45,000 at The Kitchen Company. Mr Batley said there are alternative options available, but they come at an added cost to customers.
"There's nothing on the market at the moment that compares [at a similar] price point, other than laminate, but laminate is not the same product," he said.
Safe Work Australia has begun a consultation which presents three options for the future of engineered stone in Australia, including a total ban on engineered stone or a ban on products containing 40 per cent or more crystalline silica.
Read More:
The ACT government introduced regulatory changes last year prohibiting the uncontrolled dry-cutting of crystalline silica materials and mandating awareness training for certain occupations at risk of exposure to silica dust.
Acting Workplace Safety Minister Chris Steel said the ACT strongly supports Work Safe Australia's action towards banning engineered stone products.
"The ACT's independent work health and safety commissioner has advised that we can't ever eliminate the risk of silicosis while we use products that contain such high concentrations of respirable silica," he said.
"We must continue to protect Australian workers and families from the trauma of this deadly disease.
"The ACT strongly supports the Ministerial Council's decision to progress analysis and consultation on the prohibition of engineered stone as soon as possible."
Mr Batley, who said he works closely with his suppliers to ensure they adhere to safe working conditions, would prefer to see a partial ban on engineered stone benchtops.
"I think they need to just put a date on it to produce a lower silica-based product like granites and marbles," he said.
A change in legislation would mean a complete rethink for Canberra licensed builder and designer Carly Dewey of She Builds Homes.
Most of her clients opt for engineered stone benchtops due to availability and a more affordable price point.
"It's not like in Sydney [where] they've got heaps of warehouses and things where you can pick from real stone and there's just a lot more options," she said.
"In Canberra it's engineered stone or maybe timber. There's not many options at all."
Looking ahead, Ms Dewey said timber or laminate could become more popular options.
"People used to use laminate; maybe they'll go back to it," she said.
"[Laminate products have] come a long way since it was popular, especially the timber laminate - it's pretty hard-wearing."
She said large porcelain tiles or concrete benchtops that have lower levels of silica may also be an alternative, depending on what changes come into effect.
"I think that our suppliers ... they're going to have to change direction. So they'll come out with more products and give our clients some more options," Ms Dewey said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. He previously interned at the Herald Sun and worked as a court reporter. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. His email is kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. He previously interned at the Herald Sun and worked as a court reporter. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. His email is kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.