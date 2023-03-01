Stress - we all experience it. Coming in different forms, it can affect us in many different ways.
You may experience stress from work, school, home life, finances, and juggling tasks; the list goes on and on.
A prevalent response to many challenging situations, stress can be triggered by different circumstances and can show itself in emotional and physical forms.
Stress can evoke a 'fight or flight' response, and continued stressful emotions can lead to distress.
This is more commonly associated with physical reactions such as lack of sleep, headaches, increased blood pressure, and loss of libido.
Not only is stress itself terrible, but it can also cause other health conditions such as heart disease, irritable bowel syndrome, and mental disorders.
In 2022, the Australian Bureau of Statistics released its National Study of Mental Health and Wellbeing:
Furthermore, the study stated that "44.7 per cent of people who identified as gay, lesbian, bisexual, or who use different terms such as asexual, pansexual or queer had an [an] anxiety disorder [within a 12-month period]".
People deal with their stress in different ways, and there are many ways that we can help combat it.
The most popular - and arguably the most effective - include exercise, meditation, or seeking help.
However, there are other small ways to help alleviate stress from our everyday lives, which you can attempt to integrate within your daily routine.
If you need someone to talk to, contact Beyond Blue.
It is a 24/7 support service for anxiety, depression, or a mental health check-in.
Phone 1300 22 4636 or visit beyondblue.org.au for more information.
