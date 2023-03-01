Start your day by taking the time to breathe. Allow an extra five to 10 minutes before racing out the door if you can.

Follow a practical, healthy lifestyle that works for you and your family. Go for a walk during your lunch break, or have your morning coffee outside.

Manage the tasks in your day and try not to procrastinate. Set a timer on your phone to help keep you focused. Also, set a regular timer for allocated breaks if needed.

Don't be a 'yes' person, and learn to say 'no' if you don't have the emotional capacity.

Schedule in time for what brings you joy. Read before bed or listen to a podcast on your work commute.