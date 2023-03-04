The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Jackass's Steve-O heads to Canberra Theatre, bringing with him his most absurd stunts yet in the Bucket List Tour

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
March 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve-O continues to push the limits with his latest live show, The Bucket List. Picture steveo.com

When you ask someone about their bucket list, you wouldn't be surprised to see skydiving included.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.