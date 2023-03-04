When you ask someone about their bucket list, you wouldn't be surprised to see skydiving included.
It may come as a bit of a surprise, however, if there was a condition to the skydiving of "while masturbating". That is unless you knew the bucket list belonged to Steve-O. After all, the whole reason we know the American entertainer is for the stunts that he's done as part of Jackass.
With more than two decades of unbelievable stunts under his belt, it's almost surprising that there are any left for Steve-O (aka Stephen Glover) to undertake.
But the thing is if you keep pushing the bar as to what people expect from you, what remains is truly jaw-dropping - which is where his latest multimedia comedy show comes in.
The Bucket List, which heads to Canberra Theatre on April 22, is a collection of stunts that are so ill-advised that they probably would never get a run on Jackass - which says a lot.
"They were ideas that I threw around for a long time. But mostly, they were just crazy things to say," Steve-O says.
"I never thought I would actually do those things - it was all just a little much. And some of it's quite illegal, and some of it's legitimately triple X-rated. I never thought that I would go through with any of the ideas. But after my last comedy special, I knew that I wanted my next tour to have a video component on the road. And I also wanted my comedy to not be an exercise of regaling old stories from the past.
"I just had to do new stuff that was crazier than ever and create new stories and new footage. And the way to do that, it struck me, was to go through with these absurd ideas, which is what I did. You see everything that happened at the show and it's extremely naughty."
There's a disclaimer on the Bucket List Tour synopsis. "Not for kids, or the faint of heart".
And while that may be true, there's at least one stunt in the tour's programming that Steve-O has been holding on to since he was 12 years old. Others are about 20 years old - the masturbating while skydiving stunt, for example, is an idea Steve-O came up with 20 years ago.
And in a way, the fact that time has not eroded these ideas makes them almost more ridiculous. You think common sense would step in at some point.
Still, Steve-O says the only stunts he's ever regretted are the ones where other people have gotten hurt. His solo work has always worked in his favour, so why stop now?
Plus, since the first Bucket List Tour was in such demand Steve-O had to schedule a second Australian tour weeks later, it's clear people can't get enough of it.
That is not to take away how dangerous some of these Bucket List stunts are, however.
"There's a number of really ridiculous medical stunts," Steve-O says.
"In one scene, I've got a medical professional, who was in disguise, and then administers stolen general anaesthesia drugs into an IV in my arm, while I'm riding a bicycle. And that was an ambitious one, quite illegal too.
"There's also another one where I'm sprinting, right after being given an epidural, which is an injection with a four-inch needle in my spinal cavity. And the epidural foot race was also pretty ambitious.
"I mean, from top to bottom, the show is utterly absurd and absolutely ridiculous. And it's interesting for me, to be able to just push the boundaries further than they've ever been pushed."
Steve-O is at the Canberra Theatre Centre on April 22. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
