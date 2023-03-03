ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham will still be required to rest players throughout the Super Rugby season despite a steady introduction for his Wallabies stars.
The coach has had to follow Rugby Australia load management restrictions along with a shortened preseason and has been careful not to overload his top players too quickly.
As a result, a host of stars, including Allan Alaalatoa, Nic White and Noah Lolesio, sat out the two trials, while a number of others only received limited game time.
The cautious start has continued into the Super Rugby season, with White and Lolesio handed a reduced role for the opening rounds of the campaign.
The pair will again play off the bench in Sunday's showdown with the Auckland Blues after Ryan Lonergan and Jack Debreczeni led the Brumbies past the NSW Waratahs last Friday.
Lolesio and White are likely to return to the starting side for next week's home opener against the Queensland Reds.
Larkham made just two changes for this weekend, hooker Lachlan Lonergan returning from illness and prop James Slipper added to the starting side.
With a World Cup looming at the end of this year, Rugby Australia has implemented restrictions on how many games Wallabies can feature in.
The likes of Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa will sit out two matches, with others to be rested for one.
While Larkham has been careful in managing player load to start the year, starting off the bench and playing reduced minutes will not affect how many games the Wallabies will miss.
The coach has worked with Rugby Australia officials to map out a plan, with the process to start over the coming weeks.
Given how many Wallabies players are in the Brumbies squad, the resting will be spread out throughout the next month.
"We have spoken with Rugby Australia and they're comfortable with our plan," Larkham said. "That could change depending on injuries and the availability of players.
"RA are flexible with that. If we run out of players in a position, they'll be a little bit more lenient towards letting some of the players play."
Last week's victory over the Waratahs showcased the depth of talent within Larkham's squad, the likes of Blake Schoupp and Corey Toole impressing in their Super Rugby debuts.
The club has worked hard at establishing a pathway from academy programs to the top flight and a host of youngsters are waiting in the wings. Charlie Cale, Declan Meredith and Nathan Carroll are among the crop to star in the John I Dent Cup in recent years.
The Brumbies are also preparing to welcome back a number of players from injury in the coming weeks. Connal McInerney is expected to be fit for next Saturday's clash with the Reds and Hudson Creighton is approaching full fitness.
"These guys will get their opportunities," Larkham said. "There's a number of guys coming back from injuries. We've had some longer injuries through the pre-Christmas block, some of those guys are coming back into the fold now. It was full training today for two of them.
"We've also got guys who picked up some injuries in the trial period and they're coming back as well. They're not quite right for this round, but right for next week and the following weeks.
"We want to make sure we are keeping a good, strong squad. In order to do that, you've got to get game time into these guys at that level. We've got a couple of Runners games but it would be great for these guys to get some Super Rugby experience before we get to the back end of the season.
"There are plans in place to try and get as many guys in by the bye round in round nine."
