The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham maps out plan to rest Wallabies stars

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated March 3 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wallabies skipper James Slipper is one of multiple Brumbies to be rested throughout the Super Rugby season. Picture by Karleen Minney

ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham will still be required to rest players throughout the Super Rugby season despite a steady introduction for his Wallabies stars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.