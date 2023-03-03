Vikings star Travis Fimmel is at The Dock on Saturday

Australian actor and aspiring beer baron Travis Fimmel is in Canberra on Saturday, inviting fans to come down and have a cold ale with him at The Dock on the Kingston Foreshore.
Fimmel starred as Ragnar Lothbrok the series Vikings which was shown in Australia on SBS.
More recently, he's founded, with MasterChef judge Andy Allen, the new beer Travla, a low-carb, mid-strength lager.
Fimmel will be at The Dock on Saturday from 2pm to meet fans and down a few.
It's a non-ticketed event. Get there early to avoid missing a viking.
