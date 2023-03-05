Raiding the stationery cupboard does add up, as it turns out.
Australian government entities spent more than $37 million on stationery and office supplies last financial year, and just 10 of them were responsible for 80 per cent of that.
If you've been stuck with dodgy pens and sticky notes in just one colour, you probably belong to the majority of entities, who spend less than 1 per cent of the combined annual spend.
So, who gets the best stuff?
Hopefully, the Department of Defence, which not only took out the title of biggest spender in 2021-22, but also the four years preceding that, bar one.
Services Australia bumped them in 2020-21 to take that top spot.
It might be time to rein it in a bit, though. The government is mulling over an approach to market for a new supplier panel, with an eye on "optimising savings through cost reductions".
The bill has been creeping up in the past few years, rising from $32.9 million in 2018-19 to $33.4 million in 2019-20 before adding up to $36.8 million in 2020-21.
Last financial year, entities stocked up on more than 14,500 individual products via 92,708 orders.
There are two tiers to your office stationery order, in case you were wondering: mandatory and non-mandatory products.
The former includes all the usual desk clutter, and weirdly, the latter lists things like toilet paper and work health and safety and personal protective equipment, but also incorporates food, drink and kitchen supplies.
The most pressing question of course is, does that include snacks?
The Australian Signals Directorate is taking cues from Tinder when it comes to matching up mentees and mentors.
The intelligence agency has contracted tech company OK RDY to deliver an app, which uses AI to pair up those seeking career advice, and those looking to give it.
"On technology, I have a good news story from that perspective, I didn't think I'd ever be here talking about Tinder, but here I am," first assistant director-general Sarah Collins said last week.
The app uses AI to match people using values, Ms Collins said.
"Very much driven by the community, but actually using technology to deliver an outcome that is driven by values, which is really so important when trying to look forward to how we work in a space," she said.
It's the kind of matching app where revealing you're a spy is encouraged.
The contract, for a trial until June 2023, cost $360,872.60. Happy swiping!
It seems Treasury is the latest federal portfolio to begin ripping out Chinese-linked surveillance cameras from office buildings following reports by The Canberra Times.
In a recently-answered question on notice provided by Treasurer Jim Chalmers, eight devices have been pulled out from three portfolio sites in the 10-day period between February 7 and 17.
Apparently, there are no longer any devices installed within the Department of the Treasury's buildings.
Still, more than 100 devices remain across 10 other portfolio sites, Dr Chalmers said, 98 of which are cameras and nine are network video recorders.
The use of Hikvision and Dahua-branded cameras is on high alert after UK and US authorities banned their use in government buildings due to security concerns.
In Australia, despite no sector-wide directions being issued, a series of agencies are removing the cameras proactively.
The Australian War Memorial said it was in the process of removing its 11 cameras by the middle of the year while work has been under way to do the same at the NDIA since December last year.
Parliament House is looking for someone new to take the library's reins.
A review is currently being undertaken by the outgoing librarian, Dianne Heriot, and her predecessor, Roxanne Missingham, who is now Australian National University's librarian.
The two will deliver the library's 10-year strategic vision as Dr Heriot's time in the role comes to an end in May after 11 years.
So, if you want to be in charge of a $20 million operational fund, around 150 staff and enjoy delivering comprehensive research reports to politicians, the role's yours for the taking.
Just prepare yourself for the long haul - the library's had just two librarians over the last 17 years.
Australia's very own chamber of secrets is set to get another chamber for whispering secrets.
Last month, management for the Department of Parliamentary Services revealed the ground floor library reading room had been closed to make way for a secure meeting room for top secret chats.
The reading room, accessible to politicians and those who work in the building, was closed in December for building works.
ACT senator David Pocock asked what those works were and when he might be allowed back in to do some reading.
Secretary Rob Stefanic said domestic spy agency Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and the Office of National Intelligence had approached the parliamentary department, presumably in trenchcoats and fedoras, to figure out a place to build a new shush room.
That spot was the ground floor reading room, which is expected to be transformed into a secure facility by the middle of the year.
But fear not, library fans - the reading room will eventually be reopened.
"There will be a library reading room reinstated on that floor. It will just have a smaller footprint," Mr Stefanic said.
Just don't hold your breath - that's not expected until the end of the year.
The public service may not know perks, but the property industry sure does.
Canberra's office owners are serving up free gelato, cookies, craft and wellness workshops as they try to keep their private and public tenants happy.
Over at National Circuit, property investor ISPT is spruiking free lunchtime activities, from wreath and bauble-crafting at the end of the year, to a Mardi Gras Masquerade masking workshop last month.
Capital Airport Group, meanwhile, is playing matchmaker for its tenants. It marked Valentine's Day with a free cookie at pop-up cafes in Brindabella Business Park and Majura Park.
"Sometimes, happily ever after begins with a coffee date and a sweet shared between two," its online notice said.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
