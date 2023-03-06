Today I go with the frozen salted caramel parfait, a dessert which, rumour has it, has been on the menu for years. Kurt Neumann's tried to switch it up, but the customers ask for it all the time, noticing when it's not there so back it comes. You can understand why. It's a great dish. The parfait itself is rich, but not overbearingly so, sitting on a bed of light caramel sauce. There's texture from hazelnuts and a chocolate crumb, every mouthful is a joy.