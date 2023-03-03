The Canberra Times
Kristy Giteau named the 2023 Monaro Woman of the Year: Nichole Overall

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated March 3 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 2:30pm
Kristy Giteau going all out for Win the Day. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Win the Day founder, mum and Queanbeyan school teacher Kristy Giteau has been named the 2023 Monaro Woman of the Year.

Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

