The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Dead body found on Bussau Close in Wanniassa, police close street

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated March 3 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An officer in personal protective equipment at the Wanniassa incident. Picture by Keegan carroll

Police are investigating what is understood to be the discovery of a dead person in a quiet back street of Wanniassa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.