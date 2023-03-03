Police are investigating what is understood to be the discovery of a dead person in a quiet back street of Wanniassa.
A police operation swung into effect around lunchtime on Friday, across a major area encompassing multiple houses in and around Bussau Close, which runs off Langdon Avenue in Wanniassa.
Few details have been provided as a full-scale police investigation is underway, with officers door-knocking local residents and seeking any CCTV vision from houses in the area.
A statement was issued by ACT police stating that an operation was underway and urged people to avoid the area.
"Anyone who witnessed any suspicious in the vicinity of Bussau Close between 12pm and 1pm [Friday] is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," the statement said.
Screens have been set up around a specific footpath location in the quiet back street, aimed at giving crime scene investigators more freedom to examine the body and photograph it in situ.
More to come
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
