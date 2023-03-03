The ACT Brumbies have vowed to dictate terms in Sunday's Super Rugby showdown with the Auckland Blues.
The New Zealanders unveiled a high-octane, fast-paced style of play in last week's 60-20 thumping of the Otago Highlanders, running their opponents off their feet in the second half.
While eager to incorporate more attacking flair into their gameplan, the Brumbies remain a set-piece dominant team that likes to set the tone up front.
The contrast between the Australian and New Zealand sides was clear throughout round one.
Matches between New Zealand teams averaged more than 40 minutes with the ball in play. The Brumbies' win over the Waratahs had just 32 minutes.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The Australian teams are looking to close the gap as the season progresses, however the Blues threaten to run opponents off their feet in the early weeks of the campaign.
The clash of styles sets the tone for an intriguing contest between two of the competition's heavyweights in Melbourne on Sunday.
The Brumbies piled on the pressure at defensive breakdowns last weekend and they will be looking to do the same to disrupt Auckland's attacking rhythm.
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham is eager for the match to be played on his team's terms and backed the side to keep pace with their opponents in hot conditions.
"[We're not looking to] outrun them, just keep with them," he said. "They were pretty impressive last week, 40 minutes of ball in play time and they still looked pretty good at the end of the game. We had around 32 minutes ball in play, so an extra eight minutes there.
"They've had one week of getting used to it and we haven't, so it's not about outrunning them, it's about playing the game we want to play for however long the ball is in play."
Sunday's clash will see a host of one-on-one battles across the park, with Pete Samu lining up opposite powerful No.8 Hoskins Sotutu.
Jack Debreczeni is looking to outplay All Blacks star Beauden Barrett, while Andy Muirhead is set to mark giant winger Caleb Clarke.
Fullback Tom Wright will take on Stephen Perofeta and he said the outcome of the individual battles will play a key role in determining a winner on Sunday.
"On the weekend we were able to expose a couple of one-on-one match ups and that's what the Blues' game is built around," Wright said. "It will be a clash of styles. We've got some brilliant X-factor, everyone saw Len (Ikitau) and [Corey Toole], Bobby's now up there in the top-three ball carriers in the world. He's got a pack around him that supports at set piece.
"The Blues, we saw 60 points on the weekend, we know the style of game they play. On a dry afternoon, hopefully, in Melbourne, we love to entertain the fans when we can do that. There will be a fair bit of ball in play on the weekend and it's going to be a match up of who can handle the opposition when they've got the ball and who can turn pressure into points when it applies."
Wright is relishing his switch to fullback this season and is eager to build on an impressive performance against the Waratahs.
"Playing through the centre of the field excites me," he said.
"Being able to look for a bit of work excites me and being able to get more reps as the season goes on will only benefit me."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.