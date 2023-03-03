Canberra Racing Club chairman Les Boag has called on the ACT government to publicly support the Black Opal carnival, requesting social media promotion after being omitted from a "what's on" events graphic.
Racing officials are hoping for a combined crowd of more than 12,000 for the premier race days - the Black Opal and the Canberra Cup - at Thoroughbred Park next weekend.
But the racing community was up in arms when the carnival was missing from a list of events in March that was posted to ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr's social media accounts.
The omission would normally be a blip on the radar if viewed in isolation, especially given Barr committed to a five-year, $40 million funding agreement for the industry.
But after six months of fighting calls from the Greens to end funding to racing, the otherwise forgettable incident has fed into the anti-racing sentiment that has bubbled along since last year.
The whole situation prompted the race club to seek clarification from Barr's office, and request Black Opal promotion on social media accounts.
"The government have included us in the letterbox drop which is appreciated but [we] haven't yet [been] advised if they will support our request for social media and Canberra tourism promotion in the week leading into this very special celebration," Boag said.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"We wish to work well together with the government to maximise the benefit to Canberra so [we] hope they will provide social [media] ... promotion in the week leading up to the 50th anniversary of Canberra's greatest race - the Black Opal Stakes."
The race club has invited Members of the Legislative Assembly to functions next week and is finalising a guest list for attendees.
The club has split its two biggest races into a two-day carnival to attract bumper crowds on the Sunday and Monday of the Canberra Day long weekend.
The racing community was on edge last year when Greens member Jo Clay put pressure on Barr to end the funding deal for racing. Barr deflected Clay's attempts, and signed off an a deal worth $8 million per year for thoroughbred and harness racing until 2027.
The racing club is also trying to work with the government to push through its redevelopment plans for land around the race track, which is set to boost the club's coffers and help reduce its reliance on public funding.
"We would invite the ACT government to support what is shaping as the biggest Canberra racing carnival since the concept's inception," Boag said.
"[We continue] to be an important festival for Canberra's event calendar, highlighting horse racing in the Nation's Capital.
"We will also be showcasing the best of the region and supporting many of the region's artisan producers. Our partnership with the community is a bigger focus than ever before."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.