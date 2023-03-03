Times Past: March 4, 1992

On this day in 1992, The Canberra Times featured some signage and an enthusiastic collector.
Bob Sherwin was the collector, restorer and exhibition organiser of vintage signs. He sat among an array of vintage signs for the photo that appeared on the front page.
The signs stirred up memories of the past of companies that had experienced booms and busts, to some companies still around today like Coca Cola and Calex.
Mr Sherwin said the collection that had been amassed for the exhibition at the National convention Centre was worth approximately $250,000. Most of the signs were made from virtuous baked enamel and were designed to last and stand the test of time. How some of the signs came to be found were stories within themselves. They were found in gardens under pots or in the back of chook sheds, in ceilings to patch holes and one was even dredged up from the Manning River. The oldest sign in the collection stated, "Strictly No ADMITTANCE", although no one knows where it came from. The sign dated back to 1860.
Five-hundred signs were set to be on display at the National Convention Centre and were set to deliver an acute bout of nostalgia to those that would attend.
Mr Sherwin said there had never been this kind of display before. The exhibition was to take place on the Friday and Saturday, with an auction and swap meet to take place on the Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.