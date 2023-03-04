Times Past: March 5, 1975

In the different ways Canberra is celebrated, on this day in 1975 it was reported Test cricket legend Dennis Lillee was to be crowned Canberra's "King" for the day.
The chairman of the Canberra Week committee, Ian Black, was delighted to reveal Mr Lilliee had agreed to be a part of the celebration.
"This is a unique opportunity for people to meet and see one of Australia's greatest sporting heroes, in Canberra, and we expect a big crowd," he said.
"Dennis Lillee has been a national sporting figure for years, particularly with his remarkable comeback after injury to play such a major role in Australia's victory in the recent series against England. We therefore thought it would be fitting that he should be honoured in our celebration of the national capital's foundation day."
Mr Black said Mr Lillee would ride in the Canberra Day procession around London Circuit with the other guest of honour, Rolf Harris, before being crowned "King of Canberra'' in Civic on the 15th.
Mr Black said Mr Lillee was looking forward to meeting as many people in Canberra as he could on the day.
