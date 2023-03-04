The Canberra Times

Times Past: March 5, 1975

The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1975.

In the different ways Canberra is celebrated, on this day in 1975 it was reported Test cricket legend Dennis Lillee was to be crowned Canberra's "King" for the day.

