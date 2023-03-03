Peter Martin says dividend imputation credits reduce the effective tax rate on superannuation investment earnings below the headline 15 per cent rate ("Treasurer channels Morrison", canberratimes.com.au, March 1, p 39).
But, dividend imputation ensures that taxable income of companies is taxed at their local shareholders' tax rates when the income is distributed (as franked dividends plus franking credits). That is achieved by shareholders getting a tax refund matching the franking credits (the company tax already taken off the dividend) and being taxed at their tax rates on the franked dividends plus credits.
So, if shareholders are superannuation fund members with their investments in accumulation mode they get a refund of the company tax already taken off their dividends and are taxed at the fixed 15 per cent rate on the dividends plus franking credits (that is, on the original company taxable income).
Were their superannuation investments in pension mode, the members would still get a refund of company tax taken out of their dividends but would pay no tax on their dividends plus franking credits - because of the fixed zero headline tax rate in pension mode.
Such fixed tax rates blatantly disadvantage low income fund members relative to members with higher personal rates on their non-superannuation investments.
The ideal change would see members' annual taxable income (plus any imputation credits) from their fund accounts allocated to their personal tax assessments where equitable concessional treatment would be applied.
I moved to Canberra in 1972 and joined the ALP to canvas for Gough Whitlam as he was a man of vision. Unfortunately some of the other party members were idiots.
The National Capital Development Commission at the time was building a beautiful city with planned suburbs, green spaces, good roads. They employed quite a few overseas engineers, road planners and urban planners who relished the challenge of building a new city.
Prime Minister Menzies had opened Lake Burley Griffin in October 1964 and said at the time that the foreshores were for the benefit of all Australians to enjoy, not just Canberrans.
The ACT Government, under Barr and Rattenbury, seems to have forgotten that as it fills in more and more of the foreshore. How the National Capital Authority can approve the destruction of Canberra by Andrew Barr's government is beyond me.
Regarding The Voice referendum not having sufficient detail for the voters, Ray Blackmore (Letters, March 2) hit the nail on the head when he said keep it simple.
I have often wondered if we would ever have got our own constitution if there was detail required for every line in that valued document. For example, Section 51 (ix) "Quarantine", one word, similarly Section 51 (xi) "Marriage". Not much detail there.
The voters in 1898 and 1900 obviously used their own common sense and realised that parliament would add the detail.
Living on Canberra Ave the steady hum of vehicles is expected, even comforting. But the ear-splitting screams from the exhausts of souped-up cars and motorbikes is something else. I blame the vehicle regulators. Why do they allow the sale of such vehicles for ordinary road use?
Are the exhaust systems monitored by traffic authorities for compliance?
Further to reports about the falling number of students learning Indonesian why would you bother?
As far as I know Indonesia is the only place it is widely spoken. It's as pointless as Japanese for the same reason.
It makes more sense to learn Spanish or French; languages spoken in many different parts of the world far from Europe.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.