The Bungendore residents' group opposing the building of the new high school precinct in the centre of the country town is preparing legal action to prevent the project going ahead.
The first steps in that process have already occurred with letters issued by solicitors, acting on behalf of the Save Bungendore Park group, to the NSW ministers for planning and education, and the secretary of the NSW Department of Education.
The letters outline how the group believes that consent for the development is invalid and that the Queanbeyan-Palerang Shire Council, which owns the land, was required to provide its consent.
The council also opposes the centre-town location and says that the compulsory acquisition process by the NSW government even short-changed them financially, with a case currently before the NSW Land and Environment Court to resolve a dispute over the land value.
The council, like the Save Bungendore Park group, is fully supportive of a new high school in a more suitable location with as many as four alternative greenfield sites available.
The current proposal carves off a large section of the historic Mick Sherd oval, takes out the Bungendore pool and a local community centre.
No construction work has started but the area has been temporarily fenced off.
The group has requested the NSW government provide an undertaking that it will not start the work.
Save Bungendore Park spokesperson Stuart Gregory said that the NSW government had "rammed this project through the planning process".
The new high school is currently operating for Year 7 students from a series of demountables, powered by diesel generators, on the playgrounds of the Bungendore Primary School.
The location has become a political hot button issue, with sitting member Nichole Overall, from the National Party, determined to see through the project which the disgraced former Nationals local member for Monaro, John Barilaro, originally fast-tracked before he resigned from parliament.
"We all want the town to have a high school but Ms Overall is desperate to showcase the progress at this location because she needs it to shore up her chances in the upcoming election," Mr Gregory said.
"But there have been specific procedural issues right from the start, legally and from a planning perspective. They have not been addressed and we are determined to hold the government to account for it."
