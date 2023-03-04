The next 100 years of tennis in the ACT will be bigger than the last, with more Nick Kyrgios-level talent in the pipeline.
That's the assertion of Tennis ACT chief executive Kim Kachel after their centenary gala on Saturday night where two more inductees were added to their walk of fame among a star-studded crowd of players and greats.
Since its humble beginnings on March 21, 1923, the Federal Territory Tennis Association has evolved from five affiliate clubs - with each paying five schillings for members to compete - to now include 31 clubs, 36 affiliates, 82 partner schools and over 32,000 participants in the sport.
"This was an extremely significant event," Kachel told The Canberra Times.
"We're looking back and celebrating the last 100 years since the association formed and all that's been achieved, and we're also looking forward to the next 100 years, with the sport thriving.
"The sport continues to grow and have developed top players which only comes about through healthy clubs, coaches and having a big pool of players to draw from.
"In the next 50 to 100 years, I can see tennis just going from strength to strength.
"We want to continue building new facilities and upgrading the current facilities to maintain our footprint.
"We're lucky to see Gungahlin with their first facility at the Amaroo Tennis Centre, due for completion in 2024, and some other commitments that have been made with Western Creek for new courts too."
Nick Kyrgios is undoubtedly Canberra's most famous tennis export, but Kachel said there are many more top players from the region on the rise globally.
"Canberra has batted well above its average in producing top players," he said.
"We have a good talent pathway here, and Charlie Camus is one that's rising up the ranks, now in the top 40 in the world as a 16-year-old in the under-18s.
"Then behind Charlie there's a group of younger players as well equally doing great things.
"So the future does look bright."
Among those at the Tennis ACT's centenary at the National Arboretum were grand slam champions Neale Fraser, John Fitzgerald, John Alexander, Helen Gourlay and former Davis Cup captain Wally Masur, as well as local legends Todd Larkham, Amanda Grahame, Jodi Richardson and Ros Balodis.
Nill and George Kyrgios were also in attendance as well as some special guests.
Les Crawley and Anne Haycock were the 12th and 13th inductees to the Tennis ACT walk of fame, recognised for their combined contributions spanning the last 100 years.
Haycock, 80, has an Order of Australia Medal and Australian Sports Medal as a passionate and devoted member of the Canberran tennis community for over 60 years, from club level, to veteran tennis, to serving on the Tennis ACT board, to regularly volunteering at events.
Les Crawley meanwhile played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Reid Tennis Club in 1928.
He helped the Federal Capital Territory Lawn Tennis Association navigate through the pressures on local sport that arose from the Second World War, and emerged as a prominent figure in the community, considered the 'father of Canberra tennis'.
Crawley died in 1990 aged 99, but his family were at the gala on Saturday evening on his behalf.
"Les was a real trailblazer," Kachel said. "With Anne, they have both contributed greatly to tennis in the ACT and surrounding regions."
