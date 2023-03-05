Times Past: March 6, 1988

A touch of spite and panic led French winegrowers to wine - err, we mean "whine" - forcing a change to the name of Australia's most respected drop of red, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1988.
Journalist and author Auberon Waugh said the overall quality of Australian wine was the reason for the French campaign, which had forced Penfold's to change the name of its Grange Hermitage to simply Penfold's Grange.
Writing in the Spectator magazine, Mr Waugh said: "The simple truth is that the Australian wines beat their French equivalents into a cocked hat on any comparison of the price-quality ratio."
Ooh la la!
The paper's lead headline concerned a looming price rise to $40 per day for alpine skiers across NSW resorts, set to come into effect from 1989.
The rise was due to the NSW government's decision to impose a land tax on leaseholders of Crown land.
The result would also mean at least an extra $ 1per day for lift tickets and $2 per night for a bed, the Thredbo Chamber of Commerce said.
Or adjusted for today's inflation rates, $100 million (probably).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.