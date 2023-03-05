The Canberra Times

Times Past: March 6, 1988

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
March 6 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1988.

A touch of spite and panic led French winegrowers to wine - err, we mean "whine" - forcing a change to the name of Australia's most respected drop of red, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1988.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.